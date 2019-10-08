'Tumeke' The Brand New Single and Music Video from Rei



Fresh from two NZ Music Award nominations, Rei is stoked to bring you a brand new music video for his new single Tumeke. He is currently halfway through his national tour across the country, making Tumeke the perfect drop with NZ summer just around the corner.

‘Tumeke’ is a hip hop/electro mashup all about feeling like you’re at the top of your game while encouraging others to rise to the challenge. Be a leader, be a rangatira, be your own Chief!

Co-directed by Whangarei’s Byron Luders, the music video follows Rei through some of his grounding environments, from the bush to the beach, to the concrete jungle.

‘Tumeke’ is the latest single from Rei’s just-released-album ‘The Bridge’. The album follows up on Rei’s success with ‘Good Mood’ (track #2) which recently hit #1 on the Spotify United States Viral Chart, beating out Ariana Grande’s hit ‘thank u, next’ for the top spot. It also charted on the UK, Canada and NZ viral playlists, gaining over 2.4 million streams. Rei is also nominated for Best RnB album and Best Māori artists at the upcoming New Zealand Music Awards.

‘Tumeke’ is mixed and mastered by the legendary Chris Chetland, who has credits for Snoop Dogg, Bebe Rexha, Dua Lipa and Savage. The tune was also co-produced by D. Love (Savage, Timmy Trumpet, Pieter T).

Stay tuned for Tour updates and connect with Rei at - www.musicbyrei.com

Stream the album here

