Zany sequel to international bestseller launches in NZ

Wednesday, 9 October 2019, 8:29 am
Press Release: Oratia Books

MEDIA RELEASE

Zany sequel to international bestseller launches in New Zealand ahead of North American release


When the Scottish Granny’s reading of I Need a New Bum! became a social media smash last September, the New Zealand bestseller turned into an international hit as well — with the US version selling out and Scholastic UK rushing an edition out before Christmas.

A good thing, then, that Thames author Dawn McMillan had a sequel already on the go. After Auckland illustrator Ross Kinnaird added his quirky touch, the new book about a new bum is ready to rock bookstores worldwide this month.

I’ve Broken my Bum! follows the popular character from the first book as he deals with a bum that breaks into pieces when he comes off his bike, then gets stuck to the tray he’s using to make the repairs. Kids will love his exploits as he discovers the fun to be had with a tray stuck to your bum.

The New Zealand edition is in bookstores this week.

Dover Publications will publish the book as I Broke my Butt! in the US and Canada, also this month, with Scholastic readying its edition for January 2020. Meanwhile, new editions of I Need a New Bum! are on the way in Korean and Italian.

Dawn McMillan is the much-loved author of numerous children’s books including I Need a New Bum!, Doctor Grundy’s Undies and Home Child, which released earlier this year. She lives in Waiomu, north of Thames. Ross Kinnaird is an illustrator and designer whose books have been published in many countries, many of them in collaboration with Dawn. He lives close to the water on Auckland’s North Shore.

I’ve Broken my Bum!
Written by Dawn McMillan and illustrated by Ross Kinnaird
Published by Oratia Books | ISBN: 978-0-947506-64-3 | RRP $19.99
Paperback, 230 x 215 mm, 32 pages colour

