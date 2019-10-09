Cold Chisel Announce One NZ Show On Blood Moon Tour

Legendary Australian band Cold Chisel are back and today announce their one and only New Zealand show this summer. The Blood Moon 2020 Tour rolls into Wharepai Domain, Tauranga on Wednesday 5 February (eve of Waitangi Day) making it the band’s first New Zealand show in five years.

Classic songs like Khe Sanh, Flame Trees, Bow River, My Baby, Cheap Wine, Saturday Night and You Got Nothing I Want have translated across the ditch to become Kiwi summer favourites and now fans will get the chance to see them live once again!

Cold Chisel fan club pre-sale tickets will go on sale at Wednesday 16 October at 2.00pm NZDT with General Public on sale from Monday 21 October at 11.00am NZDT via Ticketmaster.

The concert will take place at Wharepai Domain in Tauranga, North Island, a premiere green field right in the centre of town!

It’s called the Blood Moon 2020 Tour – named after a rare lunar eclipse where the sun, earth and moon all briefly align before returning to their own orbits.

“You might see a blood moon once in your life”, explains the bands main songwriter and piano player, Don Walker. “Apparently there’s going to be one just before dawn when we’re in Melbourne on this tour but we didn’t actually know that when we chose the name. Maybe it’s a sign.”

“We’ve only done four tours since the early 80’s so we need to make each of them count”, explains the band’s frontman, Jimmy Barnes. “We knew that if we were going to get the band back together for another full tour it would have to be something really special. We wanted great line-ups and unusual places so that people would remember these gigs for a long, long time."

The Mutton Birds last played together in 2012, and now the original lineup joins the bill for the Cold Chisel concert in Tauranga. The band began in New Zealand in 1991, founded by singer and songwriter Don McGlashan, guitarist David Long and drummer Ross Burge, joined by Alan Gregg. By the mid-90s, The Mutton Birds were about as big as it is possible to be in New Zealand. They had released two platinum albums: a self-titled debut and another collection called Salty. They’d scooped music awards, and McGlashan had won the APRA Silver Scroll for his song-writing. Over the course of their career to date The Mutton Birds have released seven studio albums, two live albums and a Best Of. These albums have featured several kiwi anthems and nostalgic tunes such as 'Anchor Me', 'Dominion Road', 'Nature' and 'The Heater'.

Also performing on the night is The Bads, a vehicle for the musical escapades of Brett Adams and Dianne Swann. Their live band consists of well-known drummer and producer Wayne Bell, multi-instrumentalist and producer Dave Khan, and on bass - producer, songwriter, guitarist Ben King. With four albums released to date, The Bads have an extensive catalogue to draw from. 2017’s Losing Heroes charted at #4 and received finalist status for the prestigious Taite Prize in 2018. 2005’s Earth from Space, 2009’s So Alive, and 2013’s Travel Light all received accolades and chart placings.

Sit Down In Front formed during a garage jam session, and are four childhood friends with a classic hard and fast, raw punk sound. Having recorded and self-produced their first album Red Light Runner at the ripe old age of 14 years, they have built up a solid following playing regular headline sets and opening for the likes of Villainy. The lads also got third place in the national final of the Smokefree Rockquest 2019. Their latest single 'Rain' was recorded at Roundhead Studio’s, spent three weeks in the Official New Zealand Music Charts and received spins on The Rock. Don’t miss this exciting young band opening for Cold Chisel next February!

For all details on the Blood Moon 2020 Tour please see below.

Since forming in Adelaide in 1973 & blasting onto the national scene in the late 70s, Cold Chisel has created a uniquely Australian fusion of rockabilly, roughhouse soul, and blues. Between 1978 and 1983 the original line-up of Don Walker, Jimmy Barnes, Ian Moss (guitar/vocals), Phil Small (bass) and Steve Prestwich (drums) recorded five studio albums that became Australasian classics. 1977’s self-titled debut and 1978’s Breakfast At Sweethearts initially received little support from mainstream media but eventually went gold based on nonstop touring.

1980’s East was their huge commercial breakthrough and 1982’s Circus Animals finally saw them top the charts. However by the time Twentieth Century was released in 1984 the band had already flamed out, making their unforgettable Last Stand in arenas around the country. In 1998 Cold Chisel reformed briefly for a chart-topping album and tour called The Last Wave Of Summer. An ‘unplugged’ style run of dates called Ringside followed five years later, then in 2011 the group was working on a new studio album that became No Plans when Steve Prestwich sadly died from complications during surgery for a brain tumour. Eventually Charley Drayton agreed to step in to help complete what Steve began and he's played drums with the band ever since, including on the record-breaking Light The Nitro Tour and 2015’s platinum certified The Perfect Crime.

The band is currently putting the finishing touches to some more new music they recorded earlier this year with Charley and they plan to release at least some of it before the Blood Moon Tour. Further announcements will be made about that in the weeks or months ahead.

Over the course of their career Cold Chisel has sold almost 7 million albums across vinyl, cassette, CD, downloads and streaming. They’ve been inducted to the ARIA Hall Of Fame and received the Ted Albert Award For Outstanding Services To Australian Music. However their greatest achievements are their songs. It’s a body of work that has defined and echoed who we are. For over 40 years Cold Chisel has defied the odds, ignored the trends, and blazed their own trail. The band has endeared themselves to all sorts of Australians and Kiwi’s because their uncompromising attitude articulates our hopes, fears, alienation and humour, and because they are simply one of the most ferocious live rock'n'roll outfits on earth.

COLD CHISEL

BLOOD MOON TOUR 2020

With special guests The Mutton Birds, The Bads, Sit Down In Front

NEW ZEALAND

FEBRUARY 2020

Presented by Eccles Entertainment, The Rock with support from The Sound



COLD CHISEL FANCLUB PRE-SALE

Begins: Wednesday 16 October at 2.00pm NZDT

Ends: Friday 18 October at 2.00pm NZDT

Or ends earlier if pre-sale allocation exhausted



GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE

Begins: Monday 21 October at 11.00am NZDT



Wednesday 5 February 2020

Wharepai Domain| Tauranga, NZ

All Ages

ticketmaster.co.nz | Ph: 0800 111 999



Fans are reminded to only buy tickets by following the direct ticket links listed. People who choose to ignore this clear advice and who instead use search engines like Google to find tickets typically get steered to unofficial reselling sites like Viagogo that often lead to rip offs.

