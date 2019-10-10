Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Major step forward for New Zealand motorsport on TV

Thursday, 10 October 2019, 8:20 am
Press Release: Speed Works Events

Speed Works Events has today announced Sky as its official broadcast partner, confirming that its championship motorsport meetings will be broadcast live on Sky Sport.

The three-year deal will see qualifying and races for the major categories broadcast live on Saturday and Sunday on Sky Sport.

Sky Sport also broadcasts the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship, NASCAR, MotoGP, the Bathurst 12 Hours, FIM Superbike World Championship, IndyCar, British Superbikes and SkySpeed, the weekly in season magazine show. Sky also recently announced a new supercharged sports channel line-up which includes a motorsport channel, Sky Sport 5.

Director of Sport, Tex Teixeira, says: “We’re excited to be adding Speed Works Events to our growing portfolio of motorsport coverage. It is important that Sky continue to help support and grow local sport events."

It’s the first time in over 10 years that there has been a major step forward in TV coverage of the country's premier motorsport championship series. The news that the racing will be live also comes at a time when there is increasing interest in New Zealand motorsport.

The introduction of the TCR New Zealand Series - the local incarnation of an increasingly popular global touring car formula, is generating plenty of interest. Likewise the new-look Castrol Toyota Racing Series (TRS), which is now effectively a regional F3 series for Australasia – has also fuelled anticipation of the season ahead. The addition of D1NZ at three of the season's weekends has also added another dimension to the summer's top motorsport events.

"This is fantastic news for the sport and for fans, drivers and teams alike," explained Speed Works’ Geoff Short. "Sky is committed to international, regional and domestic motorsport news and coverage and having the top domestic championships broadcast live in their entirety is great news and should be welcomed by everyone. There's a bit more news to come with other initiatives, but it's great to be able to confirm the live package and a major step forward for the sport in New Zealand."

Speed Works’ calendar for the 2019-2020 season begins in November at Pukekohe before moving to Highlands in January for its second event - the first weekend for the Castrol Toyota Racing Series season and also the first NZ event for the TCR class.

January also includes the third event in the calendar at Teretonga, before the series moves to the North Island for the Denny Hulme Trophy meeting at Hampton Downs, the Motor Cup meeting at Pukekohe and the final round of the TRS series, the New Zealand Grand Prix, at Manfeild Circuit Chris Amon. The final weekend of the summer championship series takes place at Hampton Downs in March.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Speed Works Events on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Scoop Review Of Books: 'the everrumble' by Michelle Elvy

This is Zettie’s tale from her birth date in 1965 through to her ‘passing’ at the age of 105. Yet, Zettie’s tale is our own tale, as humans still all-too-often hell-bent on destroying our environment and therefore our fellow creatures – and thus – symbiotically and inevitably – ourselves. More>>

Tuia 250: Endeavour Arrives At Tūranganui-A-Kiwa

The co-chair for Tuia 250 national commemorations says it's not a bad thing if people want to express their views, as a replica of Captain Cook's Endeavour is today set to make its way into Tūranganui-a-Kiwa... Local iwi oppose the ship's visit and have refused to do a pōhiri. More>>

ALSO:

On 7–19 October: NZ Improv Fest Turns (It Up To) Eleven

The New Zealand Improv Festival (NZIF) is celebrating eleven years by going 110%; this national festival has increased to two weeks of improvisation with guests from all over the world. More>>

ALSO:

NZ On Air: $12 Million For Stimulating Content For Tamariki

New Zealand tamariki have much to be excited about, with just under $12.5 million in funding confirmed for a raft of new screen and music content including a new daily kids quiz show. More>>

ALSO:

Master Storyteller: Author Jack Lasenby Remembered

Jack Lasenby died on Friday, aged 88. He was the author of children's books, novels, and short stories. He was the winner of numerous awards, including the Prime Minister's award for Literary Achievement in 2014. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 