It’s the BIG BOYS TOYS’ Coming of Age Party

Big Boys Toys, New Zealand’s iconic lifestyle show celebrates its 21st birthday this year, with some special innovation and stunning entertainment to mark the occasion.

Running from Friday, 1 November – Sunday, 3 November at the ASB Showgrounds, Greenlane, Big Boys Toys will celebrate an incredible journey that has seen it navigate global recessions, oil price shocks and a rise in popularity for electric vehicles, yet made it through its teens and into adulthood as New Zealand’s most trusted lifestyle event.

“Big Boys Toys is an event close to the heart of every New Zealand male,” says Event Director Dean Wilson.

“With a bit of mechanical muscle, some very shiny vehicle metal and a heap of entertainment, Big Boys Toys has built its reputation on being a great day out, with plenty to see and do for boys of all ages – in fact, for the entire family,” he said.

Over the years the event has evolved to be so much more than cars. With events such as a live arena show of FMX and BMX stunts, the Auckland Excavator Operator Competition and Medieval Armoured Combat, Big Boys Toys has continued to evolve and add thrills and excitement to the line-up.

“This year the addition of Sweet Axe Throwing and Combat Robots, and the launch of augmented reality game Hado into NZ, join the wonderful lineup of things to see and do, along with this year’s movie car, a replica of the incredible General Lee from the Dukes of Hazzard tv series,” he said

Electric Vehicles are also becoming a key feature of the show, with the Electric Avenue showing off the latest in EVs and providing test drives for BBT visitors.

“While petrol-powered supercars have been at the heart of BBT for our first 20 years, electrics have an exciting future and we’re starting to see some very exciting electric vehicles such as the Audi e-tron in the mix,” says Dean.

“But if your passion is still firmly set on piston-pumping engines, the Ferrari Enzo – one of the greatest Ferrari’s ever made and Mad Mike’s Lamborghini ‘Nimbul’, the Drift Supercar which stunned this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed in the UK will definitely get your chrome heart pumping.”

A special 21st Anniversary stunt will see incredible New Zealand BMX pioneer Jed Mildon attempt a triple backflip off the 11m high mega ramp – something never seen at the show.

“New Zealand is lucky to have such gifted athletes as Jed Mildon and world famous FMX rider Levi Sherwood to thrill the crowds at BBT,” says Wilson.

So, lock into your calendars 1-3 November at the ASB Showgrounds, Greenlane for the 21st Birthday Show of Big Boys Toys. Early bird ticket specials are currently available at www.bigboystoys.co.nz





© Scoop Media

