Fat Freddy's Drop announce new album, drop single

Thursday, 10 October 2019, 8:57 am
Press Release: The Label

New Zealand juggernaut Fat Freddy’s Drop announce the release of their new studio album Special Edition Part 1 in November and without further ado are dropping the single Kamo Kamo to whet appetites.

Part 1 of a double album, Special Edition Part 1 was recorded at the band’s Wellington studio, BAYS. Of the six tracks, Raleigh Twenty, Trickle Down and Six-Eight Instrumental were written undercover in the studio while the other tracks, Special Edition, Kamo Kamo, and OneFourteen have all evolved on the road with audiences worldwide.

Kamo Kamo is available now as a digital single release. The late-night steppers exploration is a modern roots reggae fry-up with buttery vocals, compass point keys, salty snares and horn riffs echoing across the horizons.

The new album follows previous releases BAYS, Blackbird, Dr Boondigga & The Big BW and record-breaking Based on a True Story.

Special Edition Part 1 will be released digitally on 15th November with Vinyl LP & CD Available Early December.
The cover artwork is by Wellington artist Otis Chamberlain, a continuing evolution from his creation for the album’s first single Trickle Down.

Kamo Kamo digital single out now from WWW.FATFREDDYSDROP.COM
Pre-order Special Edition Part 1 from Friday from WWW.FATFREDDYSDROP.COM


Summer Record Tour 2020

Every show is different!

Ten shows from Kerikeri to Queenstown!

Featuring an international line up of DJs Jazzy Jeff, David "Ram Jam" Rodigan & Dub FX

Plus an amazing local cast including L.A.B, Avantdale Bowling Club, JessB, Bailey Wiley, Tunes of I,
Chaii & Silva MC

Go to fatfreddysdrop.com/nztour to check out the line up in your city

Tickets On Sale Now!
Trust fatfreddysdrop.com/nztour for legit ticket links

