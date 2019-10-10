Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Take Your Marks: NZ’s Largest Fun Run is Back!

Thursday, 10 October 2019, 9:57 am
Press Release: Round the Bays


What’s your 2020 vision? Keen to tick off a feel-good event that gets you outdoors and showcases some of the most beautiful views in Auckland? Entries are now open for the 2020 Ports of Auckland Round the Bays fun run on Sunday, March 8, 2020.


Even if you’re unlikely to be among the first to cross the finish line, you can still be a winner by being one of the first to sign up for this must-do event - Supersaver entries start today.


Ports of Auckland Round the Bays is as low key or competitive as you make it - from bonding workplaces to fitness fans looking to smash their personal best times, from mates in fancy dress to families wanting to stay active.


Now in its 48th year, thousands of people come back year after year to pound the pavements over the 8.4km picturesque course that takes in some of Auckland’s most-sought-after views, from the Auckland CBD to St Heliers Bay. Every one who completes the course receives a finisher’s medal.


“This truly iconic event attracts people of all fitness levels, from all over New Zealand,” Stuff Events Director David Blackwell says. “It brings Kiwi communities together with the backdrop of the stunning Waitematā Harbour and is a wonderful way for teams and individuals to fundraise for a charity close to their heart.”


For most of the 29,000 participants, the challenge comes in setting themselves fundraising targets. Last year’s event generated more than $160,000 for more than 30 charities. This year there are four official partners:


Abilities Incorporated, enriching the lives of people living with disabilities by securing meaningful work in commercial sectors
John Walker Find Your Field of Dreams Foundation, providing accessible sports and recreation experiences to young people that promote character development and good health
Refugees as Survivors New Zealand, a mental health and wellbeing service for people from refugee backgrounds living in Aotearoa
Youthline Auckland, giving counselling, mentoring and training support and programmes to young people when they need it


“Philanthropy is at the heart of this event, and we encourage any one who is keen to take part to challenge themselves not only in their finishing time but also to set a fundraising goal,” Blackwell says.


Legendary Olympic champion runner Sir John Walker thanked Stuff Events for being chosen as an official partner, saying it will help thousands of children across Auckland.


“I am absolutely delighted that the John Walker Find Your Field of Dreams Foundation has been selected,” he says. “This partnership will enable the Foundation to further their reach across Auckland, thus impacting on thousands of children.”


The four charities each receive a $20,000 cash donation, a Stuff media package worth $20,000, and will be showcased recipients of fundraising throughout the event.


Ports of Auckland’s CEO Tony Gibson says: “Ports of Auckland Round the Bays is a fun event with a strong heritage. It attracts a diverse group of people - and helps a diverse group of people too. Ports of Auckland is proud to be associated with an event that brings our harbourside to life in such a vibrant way.”


Supersaver entries open from today until midnight December 1:
• Adults $25
• Children (5-15) $15
• Children (under 5) just $5.


All event entries include a finisher's medal, and free transport between the finish and start lines.


Thank you to event partners Ports of Auckland, Nestlé, Subaru and new official footwear and apparel partner Under Armour.


To find out more and to enter, head to: roundthebays.co.nz


