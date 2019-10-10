Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Mosquito at Warbirds Over Wanaka 2020

Thursday, 10 October 2019, 10:47 am
Press Release: Warbirds Over Wanaka

Warbirds Over Wanaka has announced a Mosquito fighter bomber will be displaying at next Easter’s international airshow.

While it’s a 1/5th model of the real thing, the owners of the Mosquito are promising to put on an impressive display, including a bombing run.

The ‘Mossie’ was built by Mike Briggs who started work on the model after witnessing the test flight of the first actual Mosquito aircraft to be completed by aircraft restorers Avspecs at Ardmore Airport in Auckland back in 2012.

Avspecs have completed a further two full-size Mosquitos with all three having since been shipped to their new owners in the United States.

Mike says there’s plenty of work which goes into making a model of such an iconic aircraft. “The model is all composite construction and I had to make approximately 50 moulds to make all the various parts. The model has a 3.2m wingspan, weighs 25kgs and is powered by two 60cc 2-stroke engines.”

The model also features a bomb bay which can be remotely opened releasing a ‘bomb’. Mike says he and son Frazer had their first bomb drop test recently and it went well. “It was pretty impressive. We’ll be perfecting the display over the next wee while and we’re sure the Wanaka crowd are going to really enjoy the display,” says Mike.

The Mosquito will be flown at Wanaka by Frazer Briggs with Mike acting as Bombadier in charge of the transmitter which will open the doors and release the bomb.

The team also hope to display another one or two aircraft including the possibility of another historic Warbird model ensuring the best model aircraft display ever at the world-renowned airshow.

Warbirds Over Wanaka International Airshow is being held at Wanaka Airport on April 10th, 11th and 12th next year. For more information and tickets go to www.warbirdsoverwanaka.com


