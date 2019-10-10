The New Zealand Cider Festival 2019

After a successful sold-out event in 2018 The New Zealand Cider Festival is back and better than ever for its fourth consecutive year in New Zealand’s Cider capital, Nelson. Held on 16th November at Founders Heritage Park it will coincide again with the NZ Cider Awards on 15th November.

With an exciting line up of entertainment, celebrity speakers and kids’ activities planned, it is set to be a highlight on many calendars, some for the fourth time! Cider popularity has doubled over the last 5-6 years with over 1 in 4 consumers now including Cider in their shopping - but there are still over 1/3 of New Zealanders who have never tried Cider! The NZ Cider Festival offers the opportunity to try a wide range of Ciders created by Cider makers from all over NZ in one handy and scenic central location in Nelson. With a great selection of top NZ Cider makers already on board, including Old Mout Cider, Peckhams, The Sprig and Fern Brewery, Tutu Cider, Zeffer and Capital Cider Co. Plus a number of cideries will be making their NZ Cider Festival debut including, Rough Hands, Morning Cider Co and Old Mill Wines and Ciders. Event goers and Cider enthusiasts are in for yet another exciting and memorable Cider experience.



The Festival is a celebration of all things Cider and an event for the whole family!



2019 Highlights:



- Over 80 NZ Cider varieties from all over New Zealand

- Set in the historic village of Founders Heritage Park, Nelson

- Talented NZ musicians and a fantastic range of speakers

- Family friendly entertainment, games and activities

- Award winning Ciders

- Local artisan food and a range of non-alcoholic beverages

- Described by National Geographic (2017) as a “heaven for Cider seekers”

Write-up:

The New Zealand Cider Festival is back for its fourth year on November 16th, hot on the heels of a sold-out event in 2018. Proving that the popularity of Cider is on trend and worthy of its own dedicated Festival celebrating the diversity of this tasty and versatile beverage. Nelson is the perfect location for anything Cider (or apple) related and is currently home to around 10 Cideries that produce over 60% of the country’s Cider and is New Zealand’s second largest apple producing region. Our regional producers grow a range of apples from traditional Cider apples (mainly English bred varieties) through to heritage apples (like Jonagold, Cox and Sturmer) along with the varieties found in the local supermarket like Royal Gala and Braeburn, etc. In fact, New Zealand overall grows over 100kg of apples per capita, which is one of the highest levels in the world! And, just like grape selection is important for wine, so is the variety and quality of the apple for Cider. The reason New Zealand has some of the best Cider in the world comes down to the quality of our fruit, which does make a huge difference - whether Cider apples, dessert apples, grapes or boysenberries - NZ fruit, in general, tends to be very high in natural flavour compared to our international competition. And yes – the Kiwi “can do” attitude and natural aptitude for innovation play a big part. So, if the idea of relaxing in sunny Nelson with your friends or family, sipping on fine NZ Ciders and sampling local artisan fare sounds like a nice way to spend a Saturday… then The New Zealand Cider Festival is for you.

Quotes:

“What a fabulous Cider Festival that was! Thank you team Nelson Venues and Events for putting on an epic event – you rock!” Cider Maker

“Great event. Really enjoyed contributing to and enjoying it” Cider Maker

“Good location, plenty of space to wander around. Choice of ciders and food was good. Great family friendly atmosphere” Festival Attendee

“Fantastic event… great ciders, good selection of food to choose from, great music and the weather Gods were very kind as it poured before and later on after the event. Will be back next year” Festival Attendee



The New Zealand Cider Festival has received sponsorship funding for this year’s event from the Nelson Events Marketing & Development Programme, which is funded by the Nelson City Council. The Programme’s objective is to stimulate Nelson City’s economy in the shoulder and off seasons by bringing new spending through visitors coming to Nelson for distinct events.

