COCKNEY REJECTS coming to Australia and New Zealand

The rough-and-tumble COCKNEY REJECTS, bring authentic punk rock to Australia and New Zealand!

Formed in the East End of London in 1979 the pioneers of the Oi! music genre The Rejects will play highlights from their entire career including “Fighting In The Street”, “The Greatest Cockney Ripoff”, “I’m Not a Fool”, “Bad Man”, “War on the Terraces”, “Police Car” “Bubbles” (a tribute to their beloved West Ham United) and their iconic, genre-inspiring jam “Oi! Oi! Oi!”

Sweaty, greasy and always the toughest guys in the room, The Rejects hark back to the days of punk before tight jeans and hair straighteners.

“This band knows how to Punk” is the sentiment of many, with those who have seen them perform tagging them as one of the best punk bands to see live today, brimming with punk rock history and culture.





