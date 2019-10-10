Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Spark Sport update on impact of Typhoon Hagibis

Thursday, 10 October 2019, 7:29 pm
Press Release: Spark

Spark Sport update on impact of Typhoon Hagibis on Rugby World Cup & Formula 1

As passionate rugby fans, the team at Spark Sport are gutted that the New Zealand vs Italy and England vs France Rugby World Cup 2019 matches scheduled for Saturday evening have been cancelled. We understand that World Rugby had a difficult decision to make and the safety of the players, officials and fans is paramount.

The Ireland vs Samoa match is still scheduled for Saturday night as normal, with coverage starting on Spark Sport at 11:15, kick off at 11:45pm. At this stage all other Rugby World Cup matches are due to play as scheduled, but the weather situation in Japan is clearly evolving and we will update if this changes.

We know that passionate Spark Sport rugby fans were looking to enjoy a Saturday night packed with great rugby action, so Spark Sport has teamed up with TVNZ to bring New Zealanders a special 90-minute show, ‘RWC 2019 The Story So Far’, which will be simulcast LIVE on Spark Sport and TVNZ 1 from 7pm on Saturday 12th October. This will also be available on demand on Spark Sport shortly thereafter.

For those fans keen for more rugby viewing ahead of Ireland vs Samoa, they can also binge on Spark Sport’s impressive collection of rugby content including all other 32 Rugby World Cup 2019 pool matches played to date; ‘The 1014’ rugby analysis show featuring Gareth Dinneen and Steven Prescott; ‘The Kick’ which tells the story of Spark Sport commentator and ex-All Black, Stephen Donald; as well as some of the most legendary matches from previous Rugby World Cups.

Formula 1 Update

The weather is also causing concern for the Japanese Formula 1 Grand Prix scheduled for this weekend. The latest advice from Formula 1 is that they are closely monitoring the situation and will provide more information. At this stage there is no change to the weekend’s Japanese Formula 1 schedule.

Spark Sport advises customers to check our social media channels for more updates.

