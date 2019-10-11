Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Motivational ‘Supermums’ return to the Rotorua Ekiden

Friday, 11 October 2019, 8:58 am
Press Release: Ekiden

9th September 2019


The 16th anniversary of the Rotorua Ekiden Relay takes place this Saturday starting at the Novotel Rotorua Lakeside and finishing on the Village Green at Rotorua’s lakefront.

The team relay follows a similar course to the Rotorua Marathon around Lake Rotorua, but is broken down into six achievable legs ranging from 3.24km to 9.2km in length.

Traveling to Rotorua to take part in Rotorua Ekiden are the ‘Supermums’ who have entered the Open or Social Women’s divisions of the relay every year since it began.

Originally entering as the ‘Waiouru Supermums’, the team was primarily made up of army wives. While some of the original team members have relocated a few are still involved and have recruited women over the years from all walks of life.

Supermums’ founder, Sonia Hampton enjoys encouraging new ladies of varying ages and abilities.

“Our team members range from 22 to 69 years old this year,” said Sonia. “We have four new ladies and one of them is doing her first event. This will be a huge achievement for our team mate, and as captain, I know I will be crying tears of joy when she completes her 3.24km leg.”

The Supermums enjoy the fun and positive atmosphere of the Rotorua Ekiden Relay and find the event to be well run with helpful local volunteers around the course.

The group take part in two other relay events every year in Taupo and New Plymouth and find that entering relay events help to motivate their team members.

“You get your own personal cheering squad and team support while you are out running which gives you a confidence boost. We always have a fun weekend away with a group of ladies who share the same interests.”

Sonia admits that even though the long-standing Supermums are getting older, they are still young at heart.

“And our times are not too bad over the years either!”

Spectators and supporters are welcome around the course and at the Rotorua Ekiden base at the Village Green from 8am on Saturday 12th October. For more information, visit the website: https://ekiden.co.nz

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Ekiden on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Scoop Review Of Books: 'the everrumble' by Michelle Elvy

This is Zettie’s tale from her birth date in 1965 through to her ‘passing’ at the age of 105. Yet, Zettie’s tale is our own tale, as humans still all-too-often hell-bent on destroying our environment and therefore our fellow creatures – and thus – symbiotically and inevitably – ourselves. More>>

Tuia 250: Endeavour Arrives At Tūranganui-A-Kiwa

The co-chair for Tuia 250 national commemorations says it's not a bad thing if people want to express their views, as a replica of Captain Cook's Endeavour is today set to make its way into Tūranganui-a-Kiwa... Local iwi oppose the ship's visit and have refused to do a pōhiri. More>>

ALSO:

On 7–19 October: NZ Improv Fest Turns (It Up To) Eleven

The New Zealand Improv Festival (NZIF) is celebrating eleven years by going 110%; this national festival has increased to two weeks of improvisation with guests from all over the world. More>>

ALSO:

NZ On Air: $12 Million For Stimulating Content For Tamariki

New Zealand tamariki have much to be excited about, with just under $12.5 million in funding confirmed for a raft of new screen and music content including a new daily kids quiz show. More>>

ALSO:

Master Storyteller: Author Jack Lasenby Remembered

Jack Lasenby died on Friday, aged 88. He was the author of children's books, novels, and short stories. He was the winner of numerous awards, including the Prime Minister's award for Literary Achievement in 2014. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 