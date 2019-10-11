Motivational ‘Supermums’ return to the Rotorua Ekiden

9th September 2019



The 16th anniversary of the Rotorua Ekiden Relay takes place this Saturday starting at the Novotel Rotorua Lakeside and finishing on the Village Green at Rotorua’s lakefront.

The team relay follows a similar course to the Rotorua Marathon around Lake Rotorua, but is broken down into six achievable legs ranging from 3.24km to 9.2km in length.

Traveling to Rotorua to take part in Rotorua Ekiden are the ‘Supermums’ who have entered the Open or Social Women’s divisions of the relay every year since it began.

Originally entering as the ‘Waiouru Supermums’, the team was primarily made up of army wives. While some of the original team members have relocated a few are still involved and have recruited women over the years from all walks of life.

Supermums’ founder, Sonia Hampton enjoys encouraging new ladies of varying ages and abilities.

“Our team members range from 22 to 69 years old this year,” said Sonia. “We have four new ladies and one of them is doing her first event. This will be a huge achievement for our team mate, and as captain, I know I will be crying tears of joy when she completes her 3.24km leg.”

The Supermums enjoy the fun and positive atmosphere of the Rotorua Ekiden Relay and find the event to be well run with helpful local volunteers around the course.

The group take part in two other relay events every year in Taupo and New Plymouth and find that entering relay events help to motivate their team members.

“You get your own personal cheering squad and team support while you are out running which gives you a confidence boost. We always have a fun weekend away with a group of ladies who share the same interests.”

Sonia admits that even though the long-standing Supermums are getting older, they are still young at heart.

“And our times are not too bad over the years either!”

Spectators and supporters are welcome around the course and at the Rotorua Ekiden base at the Village Green from 8am on Saturday 12th October. For more information, visit the website: https://ekiden.co.nz

