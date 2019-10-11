Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

NZ’s hottest band Six60 to play NPDC’s iconic TSB Bowl

Friday, 11 October 2019, 9:15 am
Press Release: New Plymouth District Council


New Zealand’s ultimate summer party starters SIX60 will play at the TSB Bowl of Brooklands on Saturday 1 February, as part of a six-date nationwide tour.

The Kiwi legends are headed to the Bowl after their record-breaking show at Western Springs Stadium next February sold out, for the second year in a row, prompting the band to add an extra five dates around the country.

It’s the third big name-act to be announced for the premier outdoor venue this summer, after American icons Ben Harper and The Innocent Criminals were confirmed last month, and just earlier this week, A Summer’s Day Disco concert featuring disco legends KC and the Sunshine Band, Earth Wind and Fire Experience featuring Al McKay, Boney M and The Australian Bee Gees Show was announced.

SIX60 brings some of New Zealand’s hottest talent along for the ride, with support by Kiwi music royalty Dave Dobbyn, singer-songwriter Mitch James, and RnB-pop up and comer Paige.

NPDC Recreation and Culture Manager Teresa Turner said Six60 were nothing short of Kiwi legends and the region’s music lovers were now spoiled for choice, with three top-class evenings of entertainment locked in.

“Six60 is a perfect band for the Bowl, a unique Kiwi sound for a unique Kiwi venue,” Ms Turner said.

“Having the country’s favourite band at one of the most iconic settings in New Zealand is going to be fantastic and it’s sure to be a great night.”

Ms Turner paid tribute to NPDC’s Venues team for the work they’d done securing the summer line-up.

“We’re always on the lookout for the next big act to bring to the TSB Bowl of Brooklands,” she said.

“It can take months or years of working with promoters to secure acts, so when we manage to bring in three crackers in one year, that’s a real reason to celebrate.”

Six60 hold records for the combined album sales of 15 x platinum and selling over 1 million singles in New Zealand alone. They’ve also won a total of five NZ Music Awards. ‘The Greatest’ (Gold) is up for the prestigious ‘Single Of The Year’ Tui at this year’s Music Awards, while sophomore album SIX60 (2) (5x Platinum) has spent an unbelievable 239 weeks in the NZ Top 40 Album Chart. Their latest single ‘Please Don’t Go’ is out today and is sure to dominate radio this summer. With a new album just around the corner, ticket holders can expect to see fresh tunes debuted alongside fan favourites.

With all 50,000 tickets to the Western Springs Stadium show being snapped up within just two months, fans are advised to get in quick.

Presented by Eccles Entertainment, tickets go on sale Friday 18 October at midday through ticketek.co.nz.

A limited number of presale tickets will be available online for 24 hours only from midday Thursday 17 October. These will be available for those signed up to receive New Plymouth Event Venues e-news updates before the presale start time. Anyone who hasn’t yet signed up can do so at npeventvenues.nz.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Plymouth District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Scoop Review Of Books: 'the everrumble' by Michelle Elvy

This is Zettie’s tale from her birth date in 1965 through to her ‘passing’ at the age of 105. Yet, Zettie’s tale is our own tale, as humans still all-too-often hell-bent on destroying our environment and therefore our fellow creatures – and thus – symbiotically and inevitably – ourselves. More>>

Tuia 250: Endeavour Arrives At Tūranganui-A-Kiwa

The co-chair for Tuia 250 national commemorations says it's not a bad thing if people want to express their views, as a replica of Captain Cook's Endeavour is today set to make its way into Tūranganui-a-Kiwa... Local iwi oppose the ship's visit and have refused to do a pōhiri. More>>

ALSO:

On 7–19 October: NZ Improv Fest Turns (It Up To) Eleven

The New Zealand Improv Festival (NZIF) is celebrating eleven years by going 110%; this national festival has increased to two weeks of improvisation with guests from all over the world. More>>

ALSO:

NZ On Air: $12 Million For Stimulating Content For Tamariki

New Zealand tamariki have much to be excited about, with just under $12.5 million in funding confirmed for a raft of new screen and music content including a new daily kids quiz show. More>>

ALSO:

Master Storyteller: Author Jack Lasenby Remembered

Jack Lasenby died on Friday, aged 88. He was the author of children's books, novels, and short stories. He was the winner of numerous awards, including the Prime Minister's award for Literary Achievement in 2014. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 