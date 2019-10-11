NZ’s hottest band Six60 to play NPDC’s iconic TSB Bowl



New Zealand’s ultimate summer party starters SIX60 will play at the TSB Bowl of Brooklands on Saturday 1 February, as part of a six-date nationwide tour.

The Kiwi legends are headed to the Bowl after their record-breaking show at Western Springs Stadium next February sold out, for the second year in a row, prompting the band to add an extra five dates around the country.

It’s the third big name-act to be announced for the premier outdoor venue this summer, after American icons Ben Harper and The Innocent Criminals were confirmed last month, and just earlier this week, A Summer’s Day Disco concert featuring disco legends KC and the Sunshine Band, Earth Wind and Fire Experience featuring Al McKay, Boney M and The Australian Bee Gees Show was announced.

SIX60 brings some of New Zealand’s hottest talent along for the ride, with support by Kiwi music royalty Dave Dobbyn, singer-songwriter Mitch James, and RnB-pop up and comer Paige.

NPDC Recreation and Culture Manager Teresa Turner said Six60 were nothing short of Kiwi legends and the region’s music lovers were now spoiled for choice, with three top-class evenings of entertainment locked in.

“Six60 is a perfect band for the Bowl, a unique Kiwi sound for a unique Kiwi venue,” Ms Turner said.

“Having the country’s favourite band at one of the most iconic settings in New Zealand is going to be fantastic and it’s sure to be a great night.”

Ms Turner paid tribute to NPDC’s Venues team for the work they’d done securing the summer line-up.

“We’re always on the lookout for the next big act to bring to the TSB Bowl of Brooklands,” she said.

“It can take months or years of working with promoters to secure acts, so when we manage to bring in three crackers in one year, that’s a real reason to celebrate.”

Six60 hold records for the combined album sales of 15 x platinum and selling over 1 million singles in New Zealand alone. They’ve also won a total of five NZ Music Awards. ‘The Greatest’ (Gold) is up for the prestigious ‘Single Of The Year’ Tui at this year’s Music Awards, while sophomore album SIX60 (2) (5x Platinum) has spent an unbelievable 239 weeks in the NZ Top 40 Album Chart. Their latest single ‘Please Don’t Go’ is out today and is sure to dominate radio this summer. With a new album just around the corner, ticket holders can expect to see fresh tunes debuted alongside fan favourites.

With all 50,000 tickets to the Western Springs Stadium show being snapped up within just two months, fans are advised to get in quick.

Presented by Eccles Entertainment, tickets go on sale Friday 18 October at midday through ticketek.co.nz.

A limited number of presale tickets will be available online for 24 hours only from midday Thursday 17 October. These will be available for those signed up to receive New Plymouth Event Venues e-news updates before the presale start time. Anyone who hasn’t yet signed up can do so at npeventvenues.nz.



