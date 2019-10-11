SIX60 Announce Five New Dates On Saturdays National Tour

Eccles Entertainment is proud to announce that New Zealand’s ultimate summer party starters SIX60 will hit the road this summer for a whopping six-date tour. Their record-breaking show at Western Springs Stadium next February has already sold out, prompting the band to add an extra five dates nationwide.

“Something really special happens when the band gets together with the New Zealand crowd. With a new album coming out we really wanted to be able to touch as many kiwis as possible and bring the show all around the country.” - SIX60 lead guitarist Ji Fraser.

Taking place over six consecutive Saturdays, SIX60 Saturdays will be their biggest national tour ever. From 25 January 2020, SIX60 Saturdays sees the band hit Lower Hutt, New Plymouth, Hamilton, Whangarei and Auckland before wrapping up at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin on Saturday 7 March.

Adding to the excitement, they’re bringing some of New Zealand’s hottest talent along for the ride. With appearances by honorary kiwi’s Ocean Alley, local pop heroes Drax Project, singer-songwriter Mitch James, NZ music royalty Dave Dobbyn playing the hits, Auckland based party starters SACHI, powerhouse L.A.B., Kiwi reggae legends Sons of Zion, award winning rapper and producer Kings, RnB-pop up and comer Paige, soul sensation Niko Walters, Wellington based rapper Vayne and guitar pop duo Foley, no two shows will be the same with a different line-up featured each night.

Head to www.eccles.co.nz/six60 to get familiar with the line-up in your city!

SIX60 are nothing short of Kiwi legends. The band hold records for the combined album sales of 15 x platinum and selling over 1 million singles in New Zealand alone. They’ve also won a total of five NZ Music Awards. ‘The Greatest’ (Gold) is up for the prestigious ‘Single Of The Year’ Tui at this year’s Music Awards, while sophomore album SIX60 (2) (5x Platinum) has spent an unbelievable 239 weeks in the NZ Top 40 Album Chart. Their latest single ‘Please Don’t Go’ is out today and is sure to dominate radio this summer. With a new album just around the corner, ticket holders can expect to see fresh tunes debuted alongside fan favourites.

With all 50,000 tickets to the Western Springs Stadium show being snapped up in just two months, fans are advised not to snooze on these newly announced shows. Tickets go on sale Friday 18 October at midday.







