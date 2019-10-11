Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Tuia 250 Voyage moves to Ūawa – Tolaga Bay

Friday, 11 October 2019, 12:04 pm
Press Release: Tuia 250


Tuia te muka tangata ki uta – weaving people together for a shared future.

Nau mai, haere mai ki ‘Tuia ki Ūawa’. Join the journey as the Tuia 250 Voyage vessels head in to Ūawa -Tolaga Bay early morning on Sunday 13 October.

This is a site where the people of Te Aitanga o Hauiti encountered the crew of the HMB Endeavour 250 years ago, including most notably the navigator Tupaia of Tahiti.

Tupaia was pivotal in communication between Māori and Pākehā during the first onshore encounters of 1769.

Tuia 250 Flotilla arrival and pōhiri (Sunday 13 Oct)
• Capture the six vessels coming into the Ōpoutama (Cooks Cove) from 7.30am. The waka will beach - the tall ships will stand-off and the crew will be ferried in.
• Pōhiri will begin at 9am.
• Media stand-up after pōhiri (between 1pm – 2pm)
The following days will see community engagement including waka open days, star dome and star-compass workshops.

The Ministry of Education’s Tuia Mātauranga Roadshow is also coming to Ūawa – Tolaga. Encouraging family-friendly learning about navigation and voyaging, it will be open from 10 am to 2:30 pm on Monday 14 October, and 10 am – 1:30 pm on Tuesday 15 October.

Immerse yourself in a virtual waka hourua experience, see holograms of taonga from Te Papa, make your own hologram and more. Download the free Tuia Mātauranga app in advance to help access the virtual and augmented reality features - go to https://www.tuiaeducation.org.nz/roadshow to book your free visit and find out more.

Please note that all timings above are subject to change based on logistics and weather.

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Tuia 250 on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Scoop Review Of Books: 'the everrumble' by Michelle Elvy

This is Zettie’s tale from her birth date in 1965 through to her ‘passing’ at the age of 105. Yet, Zettie’s tale is our own tale, as humans still all-too-often hell-bent on destroying our environment and therefore our fellow creatures – and thus – symbiotically and inevitably – ourselves. More>>

Tuia 250: Endeavour Arrives At Tūranganui-A-Kiwa

The co-chair for Tuia 250 national commemorations says it's not a bad thing if people want to express their views, as a replica of Captain Cook's Endeavour is today set to make its way into Tūranganui-a-Kiwa... Local iwi oppose the ship's visit and have refused to do a pōhiri. More>>

ALSO:

On 7–19 October: NZ Improv Fest Turns (It Up To) Eleven

The New Zealand Improv Festival (NZIF) is celebrating eleven years by going 110%; this national festival has increased to two weeks of improvisation with guests from all over the world. More>>

ALSO:

NZ On Air: $12 Million For Stimulating Content For Tamariki

New Zealand tamariki have much to be excited about, with just under $12.5 million in funding confirmed for a raft of new screen and music content including a new daily kids quiz show. More>>

ALSO:

Master Storyteller: Author Jack Lasenby Remembered

Jack Lasenby died on Friday, aged 88. He was the author of children's books, novels, and short stories. He was the winner of numerous awards, including the Prime Minister's award for Literary Achievement in 2014. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 