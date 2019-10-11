Tuia 250 Voyage moves to Ūawa – Tolaga Bay



Tuia te muka tangata ki uta – weaving people together for a shared future.

Nau mai, haere mai ki ‘Tuia ki Ūawa’. Join the journey as the Tuia 250 Voyage vessels head in to Ūawa -Tolaga Bay early morning on Sunday 13 October.

This is a site where the people of Te Aitanga o Hauiti encountered the crew of the HMB Endeavour 250 years ago, including most notably the navigator Tupaia of Tahiti.

Tupaia was pivotal in communication between Māori and Pākehā during the first onshore encounters of 1769.

Tuia 250 Flotilla arrival and pōhiri (Sunday 13 Oct)

• Capture the six vessels coming into the Ōpoutama (Cooks Cove) from 7.30am. The waka will beach - the tall ships will stand-off and the crew will be ferried in.

• Pōhiri will begin at 9am.

• Media stand-up after pōhiri (between 1pm – 2pm)

The following days will see community engagement including waka open days, star dome and star-compass workshops.

The Ministry of Education’s Tuia Mātauranga Roadshow is also coming to Ūawa – Tolaga. Encouraging family-friendly learning about navigation and voyaging, it will be open from 10 am to 2:30 pm on Monday 14 October, and 10 am – 1:30 pm on Tuesday 15 October.

Immerse yourself in a virtual waka hourua experience, see holograms of taonga from Te Papa, make your own hologram and more. Download the free Tuia Mātauranga app in advance to help access the virtual and augmented reality features - go to https://www.tuiaeducation.org.nz/roadshow to book your free visit and find out more.

Please note that all timings above are subject to change based on logistics and weather.

