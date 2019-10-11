Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Solo run across Iran is an inspirational tale

Friday, 11 October 2019, 12:47 pm
Press Release: Waikato Women's Fund

Solo run across Iran is an inspirational tale for Waikato women


Sharing stories of women overcoming challenges is a central element of the Waikato Women’s Fund’s mission to celebrate and inspire the region’s women and girls.

The remarkable tale of Kristina Paltén running solo in Iran was therefore a straightforward choice for the group’s film fundraiser event coming up on Sunday 20 October.

Alone through Iran follows the Swedish runner for just eight of the 58 days it took her to cross the seldom-travelled Middle Eastern nation.

Fund committee member Melissa Gibson says the team are delighted to be hosting the documentary’s first-ever New Zealand screening, with the assistance of the Hamilton Film Society.

“Alone through Iran is a movie that really aligns with our Fund’s values of celebrating women and girls. The achievement of Kristina Paltén in completing this run is remarkable and we can’t wait to share the film and all find out more about her experiences.”

The film’s website explains why Paltén undertook the incredible traverse.

“Kristina, with her two world records in both 12-hours and 48-hours running on a treadmill, chose Iran for her run for three main reasons. The beautiful nature, the long distance and her own prejudices against the country. Without any prior connection to the country she wanted to explore a, to her, unknown country upon which she only had the western media coverage to rely on to understand.”

Ticket proceeds are going directly to the Waikato Women’s Fund, to help grow their endowment fund aimed at enabling the region’s women and girls to achieve their aspirations.

Patrons will be greeted at the cinema with a complimentary drink and proceedings will open with an update from the Fund committee.

Only a handful of tickets remain and a sell-out is anticipated following the Fund’s recent packed-out first birthday breakfast event, a testimony to the energy and connection created by the project to date.

Tickets are available online only at Eventbrite.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Waikato Women's Fund on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Scoop Review Of Books: 'the everrumble' by Michelle Elvy

This is Zettie’s tale from her birth date in 1965 through to her ‘passing’ at the age of 105. Yet, Zettie’s tale is our own tale, as humans still all-too-often hell-bent on destroying our environment and therefore our fellow creatures – and thus – symbiotically and inevitably – ourselves. More>>

Tuia 250: Endeavour Arrives At Tūranganui-A-Kiwa

The co-chair for Tuia 250 national commemorations says it's not a bad thing if people want to express their views, as a replica of Captain Cook's Endeavour is today set to make its way into Tūranganui-a-Kiwa... Local iwi oppose the ship's visit and have refused to do a pōhiri. More>>

ALSO:

On 7–19 October: NZ Improv Fest Turns (It Up To) Eleven

The New Zealand Improv Festival (NZIF) is celebrating eleven years by going 110%; this national festival has increased to two weeks of improvisation with guests from all over the world. More>>

ALSO:

NZ On Air: $12 Million For Stimulating Content For Tamariki

New Zealand tamariki have much to be excited about, with just under $12.5 million in funding confirmed for a raft of new screen and music content including a new daily kids quiz show. More>>

ALSO:

Master Storyteller: Author Jack Lasenby Remembered

Jack Lasenby died on Friday, aged 88. He was the author of children's books, novels, and short stories. He was the winner of numerous awards, including the Prime Minister's award for Literary Achievement in 2014. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 