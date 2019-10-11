Solo run across Iran is an inspirational tale

Sharing stories of women overcoming challenges is a central element of the Waikato Women’s Fund’s mission to celebrate and inspire the region’s women and girls.

The remarkable tale of Kristina Paltén running solo in Iran was therefore a straightforward choice for the group’s film fundraiser event coming up on Sunday 20 October.

Alone through Iran follows the Swedish runner for just eight of the 58 days it took her to cross the seldom-travelled Middle Eastern nation.

Fund committee member Melissa Gibson says the team are delighted to be hosting the documentary’s first-ever New Zealand screening, with the assistance of the Hamilton Film Society.

“Alone through Iran is a movie that really aligns with our Fund’s values of celebrating women and girls. The achievement of Kristina Paltén in completing this run is remarkable and we can’t wait to share the film and all find out more about her experiences.”

The film’s website explains why Paltén undertook the incredible traverse.

“Kristina, with her two world records in both 12-hours and 48-hours running on a treadmill, chose Iran for her run for three main reasons. The beautiful nature, the long distance and her own prejudices against the country. Without any prior connection to the country she wanted to explore a, to her, unknown country upon which she only had the western media coverage to rely on to understand.”

Ticket proceeds are going directly to the Waikato Women’s Fund, to help grow their endowment fund aimed at enabling the region’s women and girls to achieve their aspirations.

Patrons will be greeted at the cinema with a complimentary drink and proceedings will open with an update from the Fund committee.

Only a handful of tickets remain and a sell-out is anticipated following the Fund’s recent packed-out first birthday breakfast event, a testimony to the energy and connection created by the project to date.

Tickets are available online only at Eventbrite.

