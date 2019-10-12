The 100,000 Year Journey to Aotearoa

Historian Bruce Harvey's new publication "The 100,000 Year Journey to Aotearoa" traces the journey from Africa by modern humans and explores the idea that pre-Māori and Austronesians are from Taiwan or Sunderland.

Discussion on Hawaiki, the homeland of Māori and the new emphasis on the Great Fleet by archaeologists, linguists and geneticists makes for an exciting and interesting scenario.

Bruce will be discussing the book and answering questions on Saturday 19 October from 11am - 12pm in the Seminar Room, 1st Floor, Lopdell House, Titirangi.

Refreshments will follow. Koha entry.

A picture board display of illustrations and photos from the book will be on display outside the Seminar Room at Lopdell House from Saturday 12 October.

Hosted by the Titirangi Residents and Ratepayers Association. This is an Auckland Heritage Festival event.

Make sure you get there early, seating is strictly limited.





