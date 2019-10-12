Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Souness Called into Silver Ferns for Christchurch Test

Saturday, 12 October 2019, 5:26 pm
Press Release: Netball NZ


12 October, 2019

Midcourter Whitney Souness has been named for the Constellation Cup opener against the Australian Diamonds as a replacement for Gina Crampton, who has been ruled out with a knee sprain.

The first Test of the Constellation Cup, played as part of the Cadbury Netball Series, gets underway from 4pm at Horncastle Arena on Sunday.

Teams then head to Auckland for the second Test on Wednesday 16 October at Spark Arena before travelling across the Tasman for a further two matches in Sydney (20 October) and Perth (27 October).

Tickets for the opening Test in Christchurch are sold out with limited tickets still remaining to the Auckland clash through ticketmaster.co.nz

