Spark Sport update on impact of Typhoon Hagibis

Spark Sport update on impact of Typhoon Hagibis on Rugby World Cup

The Namibia vs Canada Rugby World Cup 2019 match scheduled for Sunday evening has been cancelled. As a level 5 evacuation order is still in place following Typhoon Hagibis, World Rugby have made the decision to cancel the match.

A decision on the three other Rugby World Cup matches scheduled to play this evening (USA vs Tonga, Wales vs Uruguay and Japan vs Scotland) is still pending from World Rugby. Spark Sport advises customers to check our social media channels for further updates.

Fans keen for more rugby viewing can enjoy Spark Sport’s impressive collection of rugby content including all other 33 Rugby World Cup 2019 pool matches played to date; ‘The 1014’ rugby analysis show featuring GarethDinneenand Steven Prescott; ‘The Kick’ which tells the story of Spark Sport commentator and ex-All Black, Stephen Donald; as well as some of the most legendary matches from previous Rugby World Cups.

ENDS

Notes to editor:

Full details of the announcement from World Rugby are available here: https://www.rugbyworldcup.com/news/510716

The revised Spark Sport RWC match schedule is available here: https://www.sparksport.co.nz/sports/RWC2019

© Scoop Media

