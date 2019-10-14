Gladys Knight | The Empress Of Soul Returns To NZ
Frontier Touring and Arena Touring are ecstatic to announce the return of the Empress of Soul, Gladys Knight, to New Zealand in February 2020. The seven-time Grammy Award winner boasts over 50 years of experience on stage and in songwriting, film and television, spanning pop, gospel and RnB, and continues to deliver show-stopping performances around the globe.
The soul star along with her nine-piece band will perform at the Civic Theatre in Auckland on Thursday 13 February and Christchurch’s Town Hall on Saturday 15 February. These will be Ms Knight’s first New Zealand shows in over 20 years!
‘Uplifting anthems came laden with poignant nostalgia on a night where the vivacious veteran showed no sign of stopping’ - The Guardian
Early success came to Knight when she began performing alongside siblings and cousins as Gladys Knight and the Pips. Breakout hit ‘Every Beat of My Heart’ was followed by a string of successful singles before the release of ‘Neither One of Us (Wants to be the First to Say Goodbye)’, which earned Knight her first Grammy. Another Grammy came for #1 hit 'Midnight Train to Georgia', before she picked up two more for ‘Love Overboard’ and her collaboration with Stevie Wonder, Elton John and Dionne Warwick, ‘That’s What Friends Are For’, another #1 single.
The decorated singer, songwriter, actress, businesswoman and author has numerous other hit singles to her name, including three further Grammy Awards for her solo work, a James Bond theme for License To Kill, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and a Golden Globe nomination for her acting work. She’s been inducted into the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame, taken home a BET Lifetime Achievement Award, and was listed as one of Rolling Stone’s 100 Greatest Singers of All Time. Her most recent album is 2014’s Where My Heart Belongs.
Truly one of the greatest musical voices to
ever grace our shores, Gladys Knight is not to be missed
when she arrives in New Zealand in February. Grab your
tickets now to see the Empress of Soul live!
GLADYS KNIGHT
NEW ZEALAND
FEBRUARY 2020
Presented by Frontier Touring, Arena Touring & Coast
FRONTIER MEMBERS PRE-SALE
via frontiertouring.com/gladysknight
Runs 24 hours from: Wednesday 16 October (4pm NZDT)
or until pre-sale allocation exhausted
GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE
Begins: Monday 21 October (1pm NZDT)
Thursday 13 February
Civic Theatre | Auckland, NZ
All Ages
ticketmaster.co.nz | Ph: 0800 111 999
Saturday 15 February
Town Hall | Christchurch, NZ
All Ages
ticketek.co.nz | Ph: 0800 842 538
Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only
through authorised ticket sellers.
We cannot guarantee any ticket purchase made through any means other than
the official ticketing agents listed on the Frontier website.