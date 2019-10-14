More than one charity to benefit from Round the Bays

Brendan Foot Supersite Round the Bays are pleased to announce the Mental Health Foundation of New Zealand as the Principal charity for the 2020 event, and for the first time, the event will also have three affiliated charities; Kaibosh Food Rescue, Special Olympics New Zealand, and Healthy Futures.

As the Principal charity, the Mental Health Foundation will receive one dollar from every registration for Round the Bays 2020. “It means a lot to us to be selected as the principal charity partner,” MHF chief executive Shaun Robinson said, “Physical activity is a proven way to improve mental wellbeing, and events such as this have the added bonus of connecting people in a shared pursuit which benefits the whole community.”

Organisers Sport Wellington believe the Mental Health Foundation is a great fit as the link between being active and the effects on mental health has been shown to be positive. John Grieve, Event Director, Sport Wellington says, “The support the Mental Health Foundation provides to our community is invaluable and together we want to keep our communities healthy. Registering for Round the Bays helps give the Mental Health Foundation funds to continue providing essential resources - and getting active benefits your own mental health so it’s a win-win!”

“We are also delighted to announce that for the first time the event will have three affiliated charities. These charities are organisations that participants are encouraged to support by joining the charity’s team to run with and raise funds for. The three affiliated charities are Kaibosh Food Rescue, Special Olympics New Zealand, and Healthy Futures.”

Kaibosh Food Rescue works to reduce food waste and food poverty by distributing quality surplus food from donors to community groups that help people in need. Kaibosh was the official charity for Round the Bays last year and Sport Wellington are pleased to be supporting them again with this years’ event.

Special Olympics New Zealand is a sports organisation for people with an intellectual disability. They help to develop the athletes both physically and emotionally, as well as providing an environment to make friends and feel a sense of belonging. Sport Wellington believes that sport and active recreation opportunities should be available to everyone equally.

Through the delivery of the Green Prescription programme, Sport Wellington already work alongside Healthy Futures and are excited to include them as an affiliated charity. Healthy Futures supports health promotion activities in the Wellington region, working with schools and councils to make healthy choices easier for everyone. They do this through a variety of initiatives such as community exercise groups, funding gardening and cooking classes in schools and their ‘Healthy Futures Water Kit’ aimed to encourage drinking water over juice or fizzy drinks.

Brendan Foot Supersite Round the Bays 2020 is a great way to support your community through raising funds for charity. For more information and to register from 1 November visit wellingtonroundthebays.co.nz

