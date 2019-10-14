helloworld Travel Art Competition



Thanks to the generous support of helloworld Travel NZ, The Sir Ray Avery Foundation is pleased to announce the launch of the Amigo School Nutrition Art Competition.

The nationwide art competition is open to all New Zealand school children aged between the ages of 4 – 14 years of age.

“We want to make school children more aware of the importance of good nutrition and enlisted the help of New Zealand kids to formulate our healthy five stars rated amigo bars. The delicious amigo bars are supplemented with vitamins, minerals and amino acids required for healthy physiological and brain development”, said Sir Ray Avery.

Following on from our successful launch of amigo bars into schools in New Zealand, we plan to launch amigo bars into supermarkets in Australia and New Zealand in 2020. We thought the best way to engage with our customers is to get the kids to design the supermarket point of sale marketing collateral.

So we are asking all New Zealand school children to enter the nationwide art competition and draw their happy and hangry faces. The winner(s) artwork will be on our amigo bar advertising throughout Australasia.”

Your happy face is what you feel like when you have a full tummy, and your hangry face is how you feel when you have not had enough to eat and get angry.

There are two $20,000 helloworld Travel Gift Vouchers to be won, and the winner(s) and their families will enjoy a spectacular family holiday anywhere in the world.

“Oh, the places you’ll go!” Dr Seuss.

“The idea for the art competition came from asking the kids themselves. I thought they should have a say in what prize they could win so we canvased hundreds of kids asking them if they would like an iPad, an Xbox or another dream prize and the overwhelming response was to spend more time with mum and dad on holiday somewhere exciting. So I asked helloworld Travel NZ for their help, and they came to the party and then some.” said Sir Ray.

“Helloworld Travel, New Zealand’s leading travel agency network, is committed to supporting the communities we are part of. The responsibilities of looking after our children within these communities sit with us all, and nutrition is such an integral part of their well-being. By partnering with Sir Ray Avery’s Amigo School nutrition program, we hope we can assist in making a difference” said Simon McKearney CEO helloworld Travel.

To enter the competition, children need to download the art competition templates at www.amigonutrition.org.nz/whats-new/news-events/ to draw their happy and hangry faces.

The art competition is now open and closes at 5 pm on Monday 25th November, and the winners will be announced in February 2020 at a Gala event in Auckland.

To find out more about the Amigo School Nutrition Program and why this initiative is so important, please go to www.amigonutrition.org.nz

We look forward to receiving masterpieces from around New Zealand.

Good luck to everyone!

