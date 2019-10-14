New Zealand International Organ Festival

Grand Finale in Auckland

Presented by The Zimbelstern Foundation, the first ever New Zealand International Organ Festival comes to an exciting conclusion in St Patrick’s Cathedral, Wyndham Street, Auckland. The closing concert is a feast of organ duets, performed by New Zealand-based organists Michael Stoddart and Paul Rosoman on Saturday 19 October, starting 6pm. They will be playing music by J.C. Bach, SS Wesley, Gustav Merkel and others.



The Zimbelstern Foundation was formed to promote new musical experiences and enthuse the next generation of music lovers. With the pipe organ as its central focus, the Foundation goes from strength to strength with its innovative approach to building new audiences and inspiring passion for this magnificent and exciting instrument.



The concert is the final event in the New Zealand International Organ Festival, comprising nine concerts at 6 venues across the north island by five international performers. All concerts are free and Paul Rosoman, Artistic Director, says that “The Festival showcases the very best of international and New Zealand organists in a month of superb music-making.''

Concert details:



St Patrick’s Cathedral, Wyndham Street, Auckland: Saturday 19 October at 6.00pm

• Michael Stoddart and Paul Rosoman - Organ Duet

