HETTANZ Fashion Awards 2019

Monday, 14 October 2019, 2:17 pm
Press Release: HETTANZ

Home Economics and Technology Teachers Association of New Zealand

14th October 2019

This year the HETTANZ Fashion Awards returned for their eighth year. The awards, proudly supported by Bernina were open to all students from member schools working in materials technology, fashion technology, clothing and textiles. The competition aims to encourage excellence in technical construction skills along with recognition for individuality and creativity. There were a range of categories available for Intermediate, Junior and Senior students. These awards celebrate the enormous talent that our students bring to the world of fashion and garment construction.

Entries were received from all over New Zealand and our judges were very impressed with the high standard of work produced. “At a time when climate change and fast fashion are hot topic issues, it is great to see students incorporating sustainable design decisions in their entries and showing a passion for, and an understanding of all that goes into the creation of such amazing outfits and textile outcomes”. Anna Hix from Bernina said, “It was so inspiring to see such innovative designs and high-quality sewing from all age levels at this year’s fashion awards.”

“The (HETTANZ) Fashion Awards are a key event in the fashion competition calendar each year. It is a wonderful opportunity for all students to demonstrate their skills and creativity.” says HETTANZ president, Sharyn Macpherson.

Congratulations to the following successful students and a big thank you to all the teachers and Whanau for their support. Prizes for Highly Commended awards will be posted, and First Place winners will be contacted by Bernina.

The Winners are as follows - HETTANZ Fashion Awards 2019:

Junior: Open (Years 7 - 8)

First Place: Heidi Cranshaw, Cambridge Middle School

Highly Commended: Tegan O’Dwyer, Cambridge Middle School

Junior: Creative (Years 9 - 10)

First Place: Arya Chunilal, Diocesan School for Girls

Highly Commended: Elizabeth Peters, Diocesan School for Girls

Junior: Technical (Years 9 - 10)

First Place: Jetta Burton-Brown, Palmerston North Girls’ High School

Highly Commended: Emma Herrick, Diocesan School for Girls

Highly Commended: Abi Higgins, Diocesan School for Girls

Senior: Creative (Years 11 - 13)

First Place: Jesse Ewing-Jarvie, Onslow College

Highly Commended: Ruhith Pathirana, Mount Maunganui College

Highly Commended: Frankie Alexander Kemble, Napier Girls’ High School

Senior: Technical (Years 11 - 13)

First Place: Isabella Jackson, Hillcrest High School

Highly Commended: Lindsay Wight Johns, Onslow College

Senior: Cultural Identity (Years 11 - 13)

First Place: Amelia Brash, Bayfield High School

ends

