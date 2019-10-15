Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

X Ambassadors head to NZ for first time

Tuesday, 15 October 2019, 10:07 am
Press Release: Live Nation Entertainment

AUCKLAND, NZ (Oct 15, 2019) – A powerful and anthemic musical experience delivered with awe inspiring precision, American rock stalwarts X Ambassadors celebrate the release of their much awaited second studio album Orion by locking in their first ever show in Auckland on February 4 at the Powerstation.

Tickets go on sale at 9am Friday October 18.

My Live Nation members may also secure tickets first during the pre-sale beginning 9am Thursday October 17.

For complete tour and ticket information, visit: livenation.co.nz.

Coming nearly five years after the success of their much-loved debut album VHS, this latest LP demonstrates a band at the peak of their powers – something that audiences on this side of the world will behold for the first time as the band play their debut Antipodean shows in February 2020.

Formed by brothers Sam and Casey Harris in 2009, X Ambassadors have proved a durable and exciting force in American music over the last decade.

They’ve seen three of their tunes hit the US top 20 through high-profile placements in commercials (‘Renegades’, which featured in the 2015 Jeep Renegade campaign), films (2016’s ‘Sucker for Pain’ from Suicide Squad) and trailers (‘Unsteady’ from the 2016 drama Me Before You).

Sam has also proven to be something of a gun for hire as a songwriter, working recently as the co-writer on seven tracks from For the Throne: Music Inspired by the HBO Series Game of Thrones, as well as spending time in the studio with red-hot force of nature Lizzo.

It comes as no surprise then, that X Ambassadors’ tracks are typically perfectly constructed pieces of emotional dynamite. Singles such as ‘Jungle’, ‘Unsteady’ and this years’ ‘Boom’ utilise the full force of Sam’s vocal talents while leaning heavily on the keyboard mastery of his brother Casey.

In fact, one of the most affecting moments of an X Ambassadors live show arrives when Casey (blind from birth) takes centre stage and delivers an emotive solo interlude. A stark contrast to the often-crunching beats usually delivered by the three-piece, it goes a long way to demonstrating the versatile nature of their music.

“You work for the fans. That’s it," Harris has said. "Obviously the music has to come from a personal place, but at the end of the day, these fans are the ones that are doing everything for you.”

For the first time in February 2020 at these huge shows, fans from Australia and New Zealand will be given the opportunity to watch on as X Ambassadors deliver a high energy experience filled with soaring vocals and perfectly structured instrumentation.

X-AMBASSADORS

POWERSTATION, AUCKLAND
TUESDAY FEBRUARY 4


TICKETS ON SALE 9AM FRIDAY OCTOBER 18
Live Nation pre-sale: 9am Thursday October 17 until 8am Friday October 18

For complete tour and ticket information, visit:
xambassadors.com & livenation.co.nz


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Live Nation Entertainment on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Scoop Review Of Books: 'the everrumble' by Michelle Elvy

This is Zettie’s tale from her birth date in 1965 through to her ‘passing’ at the age of 105. Yet, Zettie’s tale is our own tale, as humans still all-too-often hell-bent on destroying our environment and therefore our fellow creatures – and thus – symbiotically and inevitably – ourselves. More>>

Tuia 250: Endeavour Arrives At Tūranganui-A-Kiwa

The co-chair for Tuia 250 national commemorations says it's not a bad thing if people want to express their views, as a replica of Captain Cook's Endeavour is today set to make its way into Tūranganui-a-Kiwa... Local iwi oppose the ship's visit and have refused to do a pōhiri. More>>

ALSO:

On 7–19 October: NZ Improv Fest Turns (It Up To) Eleven

The New Zealand Improv Festival (NZIF) is celebrating eleven years by going 110%; this national festival has increased to two weeks of improvisation with guests from all over the world. More>>

ALSO:

NZ On Air: $12 Million For Stimulating Content For Tamariki

New Zealand tamariki have much to be excited about, with just under $12.5 million in funding confirmed for a raft of new screen and music content including a new daily kids quiz show. More>>

ALSO:

Master Storyteller: Author Jack Lasenby Remembered

Jack Lasenby died on Friday, aged 88. He was the author of children's books, novels, and short stories. He was the winner of numerous awards, including the Prime Minister's award for Literary Achievement in 2014. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 