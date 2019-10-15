NZ School of Dance Delivers a Thrilling Dance Program

The New Zealand School of Dance (NZSD) 2019 Graduation Season promises outstanding performances of both classical and contemporary dance. Expect a showcase of powerful, timeless classics and striking new works from NZSD, 20-30 November at Te Whaea: National Dance & Drama Centre.

The programme combines the efforts of an array of influential guests with the hard work of students and tutors from the School. Attendees will enjoy exhilarating performances featuring a number of premieres and dance works by acclaimed choreographers from New Zealand and abroad.

This year’s performances have been curated to showcase an eclectic repertoire of classical ballet and contemporary choreography. Featured works include George Balanchine’s ‘Concerto Barocco’ expressing “the syncopation and rhythmic vitality of Johann Sebastian Bach’s music” alongside Ross McCormack’s original new work ‘Re:Structure’.

To be presented for the first time in New Zealand is the moving classical work ‘Round of Angels’ by Gerald Arpino and the expressive contemporary piece ‘Carnivale.4’ by NZSD graduate Raewyn Hill.

Choreographer David Fernandez recently visited the School to tutor two male classical ballet students for a solo piece Five Variations on a Theme. He was joined by fellow American Betsy Erickson, Ballet Master at San Francisco Ballet, who tutored classical students for Helgi Tomasson’s Handel – A Celebration.

Fernandez created Five Variations on a Theme for New York City Ballet Principal Dancer Joaquin De Luz. The NZSD is the first school to stage this choreographically complex work. It originally premiered as part of the celebrated Kings of the Dance world tour and was performed to acclaim in New York City, Los Angeles, London, Paris, Rome, Qatar, Moscow, Kiev, and Odessa.

An excerpt from award-winning London-based performer and choreographer, Sam Coren’s ‘Not Odd Human’ will be part of the graduation programme, recently created for Tempo Dance Festival in Auckland. The piece was a collaborative project alongside graduating contemporary dance students. “…the 3rd year contemporary students of the New Zealand School of Dance, perform with grace, comedic attention, intelligence and aplomb.” Felicty Molloy from Theatreview.

Expect a wide range of thrilling and uplifting pieces from the New Zealand School of Dance.

Graduation Season at Te Whaea: National Dance & Drama Centre – 20-30 November 2019. Tickets from $18 - $35 are available at www.nzschoolofdance.ac.nz

We thank the Embassy of the United States of America, The Lion Foundation, The Australian High Commission and Four Winds Foundation for funding towards this project.





