THE EXPLOITED announce 40 Years Of Chaos Aus/NZ Tour

THE EXPLOITED ARE punk rock!!

Sex and Violence, Army Life, Fuck The USA, Troops Of Tomorrow, UK ‘82 and Cop Cars represent just a taste of the anarchy that the Exploited bring to every show.

The first wave of British punk was a bust. Sid was dead and the Pistols signed Ronnie Biggs as their new singer, The Clash were adopting rock star poses, the Damned wanted to be goths, and the Buzzcock’s Pete Shelley bought a synthesizer.

But in Edinburgh ex-Squaddie Wattie Buchan and his mates were seriously pissed off. Angry at what they saw happening around them - a country in disarray with greedy politicians treating the people like shit; and with Johnny Rotten’s prediction of “No Future” becoming truer by the day, there was only one way forward – embrace the music that had given you so much and give it something back… your entire life!

Thus were spawned THE EXPLOITED.

1980 saw the THE EXPLOITED launch their first vinyl assault upon stupidity, complacency and corruption when they demolished the indie charts with the one-two knockout of the ‘Army Life’ and ‘Barmy Army’ EP’s on their own Exploited Records label.

Their debut album ‘Punks Not Dead’ launched a new breed of politically outspoken anarcho-punk bands and become the number one independent album of 1981 - selling 150,000 copies and reaching number 20 in the national charts. A year later 'Troops Of Tomorrow' was released and is now recognized as one of the all-time classic punk albums. This is a band that has inspired generations of punks, from originals such as Discharge, Agnostic Front and Anti-Flag right through to modern punk bands, and speed metal icons such as Anthrax & Slayer.

Anyone unsure of what THE EXPLOITED stand for need only read the label on the tin: the band’s albums include ‘Death Before Dishonour’, ‘Beat The Bastards’ and ‘Fuck The System’; and over the decades The Exploited have remained steadfastly true to their roots - never selling out, and never bowing down. The Exploited are fiercely socially and politically aware, covering everything from the Criminal Justice Act to the increasing use of Big Brother CCTV and never wavering from their anti-authoritarian, anti-war stance.

THE EXPLOITED are just as relevant today as they were in 1980 and with the band’s loyal squadron of fans The Barmy Army in tow, THE EXPLOITED are set to unleash 40 years of fury, anarchy and chaos upon Australian and New Zealand.

PUNK’S NOT DEAD… EVER!!

THE EXPLOITED March 2020 Australian and NZ Tour Dates:

Friday March 13 Auckland Whammy Bar

Saturday March 14 Wellington San Fran

Sunday March 15 Christchurch Club Tavern

Wednesday March 18 Gold Coast Coolangatta Hotel

Thursday March 19 Brisbane The Zoo

Friday March 20 Sydney The Factory

Saturday March 21 Narrabeen Narrabeen RSL

Sunday March 22 Newcastle Small Ballroom

Wednesday March 25 Canberra The Basement

Thursday March 26 Melbourne The Corner

Friday March 27 Geelong Barwon Club

Saturday March 28 Adelaide Enigma Bar

Sunday March 29 Perth The Rosemount

Tickets:

Presale 9:00am Wednesday 16th Oct 2019 AEDT Time / 11.00am NZDT

General Onsale 9:00am AEDT Friday 18th Oct 2019

Via: http://davidroywilliams.com/tours/theexploited/





