Stellar season for Volkl NZ Skiers

Wednesday, 16 October 2019, 8:36 am
Press Release: Snowsports

Freeskiers Finn Bilous and Manu Barnard put Volkl skis on the podium for first and second place respectively at the Winter Games TNC Big Mountain Two Star competition.

After winning a national title in the U14 freeski Junior nationals Fin Melville Ives produced a brilliant run to place second in the slopestyle Big Bucks Showdown with another Volkl NZ team skier, Luca Harrington placing first. Luca also placed third in the FIS ANC slopestyle final and has been selected by NZ Snowsports as a candidate for the Youth Olympic Games in Lausanne, Switzerland, this coming January .

Alpine skier Alice Robinson (17) returned from the northern winter heralded as the rising star for Giant Slalom on the World Cup circuit after some stunning results.

Following her selection - at 16 the youngest member of the team - for the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics Alice went on to win the Junior World Championships qualifying her for the World Cup finals in Andorra weeks later.

Her silver medal at that event just 0.30 seconds behind superstar and overall World Cup champion Mikaela Schiffrin put her into the elite category of the sport.

Back home in New Zealand this season, the Coronet Peak based skier won both Super G events in the ANC Cup and the national title for GS and slalom.

Adaptive athlete Corey Peters has continued his string of top level results in sitski following a bronze medal at the Paralympic Winter Games in the northern hemisphere for 2018.

At the NZ Winter Games he won the first race of the Super G and placed second in the GS.

All the athletes are now having a break from on-snow competition and preparing for their respective northern hemisphere campaigns.

Along with its long involvement in alpine racing Volkl NZ was one of the first supporters of the freeski movement in the early 1990’s sponsoring New Zealand’s first extreme skiing events.

The Volkl ski company based in Straubing, Germany, has been producing high-performance skis since 1923 and is one of the few ski brands still manufacturing in the town where they started.


