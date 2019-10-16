Fale Dojo Exhibition #3 – NZ Strong Style Returns! 26 Oct

Fale Dojo, the home of New Zealand Strong Style is pleased to present its next professional wrestling showcase titled, ‘Fale Dojo Exhibition #3’. This event will take place on October 26 at the Fale Dojo training facility and will feature some of the young lions as well as graduates that have returned from the New Japan Pro Wrestling Dojo in Tokyo.

The ‘Exhibition’ series was established this past April, as a way to give Fale Dojo students the experience to compete in wrestling matches while developing their craft to a live audience. In addition, the audience became familiar with ‘strong style’ – a hard-hitting style and philosophy that the Fale Dojo is structured around.

Founded in 2016 by Head Trainer Toks Fale, Fale Dojo is based in South Auckland, New Zealand. Toks Fale first came into the wrestling scene as the first non-Japanese student to successfully train as a young lion (rookie) at the New Japan Pro Wrestling Dojo from 2008 to 2009, before his 2010 debut in NJPW. Known professionally as the “Rogue General” Bad Luck Fale, his wrestling status was elevated in 2013 when he became one of the founding members of Bullet Club. Regarded as the hottest faction in pro wrestling, the Bullet Club has maintained its dominance in the wrestling world for over half a decade, due partly to Fale’s reputation as the Club’s revered enforcer.

Fale envisioned the Dojo as a way of sharing his experience and knowledge with his community with the goal of presenting professional wrestling as a viable career opportunity. Fale’s reputation helped ensure an affiliation between the Dojo and New Japan Pro Wrestling which has allowed graduates from the Dojo’s three-month professional wrestling course to pursue further training at the New Japan Dojo and from there the possibility of gaining a spot on the NJPW main roster.

Notable graduates of NZ heritage to emerge from Fale Dojo and the NJPW Dojo include “Switchblade” Jay White, Toa Henare, and Michael Richards. The incentive and the opportunity to gain Fale’s insight has drawn in many locals, as well as attracting students from all over the world.

Fale’s passion is to give back to his community, to share his experience and knowledge of the wrestling profession and to instil the teachings required to become a successful professional wrestler.

Fale Dojo is an official part of the New Japan Pro Wrestling training system.

