Friendly Potential announce Auckland 'Beacon Festival'

On the 14th March 2020, Friendly Potential will take over Auckland’s iconic Queen’s Wharf waterfront for the inaugural edition of BEACON FESTIVAL - an open-air celebration of the best electronic music the world has to offer. For its first edition, BEACON FESTIVAL is excited to host the first New Zealand performance in two decades for dance pioneer Richie Hawtin, alongside welcome returns for Nina Kraviz and Job Jobse, and the local debuts of Carista, Skatebard, Lauren Hansom, and New Zealand’s own Nice Girl.

It’s a rite of passage for the New Zealand electronic music fan to journey to festivals like Dekmantel and Sonar during the European Summer to witness creative forces playing raucous sets to crowds in rapture. BEACON FESTIVAL seeks to bring these life-changing moments to the beautiful climes of the Auckland waterfront. Set across indoor & outdoor stages - revelers can expect world class sound, nourish themselves at a handpicked selection of food vendors, and experience a festival that brings the sprawling possibilities of electronic music to the shores of Tāmaki Makaurau.

Over the last five years, Friendly Potential has become a cornerstone of the electronic music community in Aotearoa. Their innovative, quality parties have steadily grown from night-long debuts for electronic legends, to daytime rooftop extravaganzas as Anno Domini, to two editions of their pop-up nightclub CATACOMBS. This next chapter sees them expand on their vision, by bringing an open-air electronic music festival to the antipodean summer.

Welcome to BEACON FESTIVAL.

Tickets are on sale 22nd October 2019 - $99 +BF



Friendly Potential presents

BEACON FESTIVAL

14 March 2020

Queen’s Wharf | Auckland - Tāmaki Makaurau

Tickets on-sale Tuesday 22nd October 9am

www.beaconfestival.co.nz

Beacon Festival:

Web / Facebook / Instagram

Friendly Potential:

Web / Facebook / Instagram / Twitter / SoundCloud





© Scoop Media

