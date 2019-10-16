Earth Beat Festival – a platform to inspire and transform

16 October



Boutique lifestyle festival Earth Beat, returns for its second year to stunning Atiu Creek Regional Park, Kaipara, on 20-22 March 2020. Less than 90 minutes from downtown Auckland, Earth Beat invites festival goers to a multi-genre mix of local and international music talent.

Earthbeat’s content provides a space for people to experience more than just music with an extensive workshop programme. People can participate in anything from yoga, mindfulness, nutrition and health, dance, sustainable living, ancient crafts, drumming and more. Art also plays a role with live painting and interactive art installations all part of the experience. The festival is family friendly with a full schedule of kids activities.

The timing of Earth Beat coincides with the 20 March Autumn Equinox, a revered time in indigenous cultures for giving thanks and celebrating the warmth and bounty of the summer. Whakarongo ki a Papatūānuku. At the core of Earth Beat is the invitation to retune and align with natural cycles and celebrations.

Earth Beat provides a platform for transformation to inspire and empower new ways of living. Festival co-creator Issac Oron says “Earth Beat came about by a group of friends interested in providing a space where people could share and learn about new ways of living that are in greater harmony with our planet”.

Oron says the festival will demonstrate harmonious ways of living on public land thanks to Auckland Council who is hosting the festival in an Auckland Regional Park.

“Earthbeat is an opportunity for people to experience our kaupapa that is based on a world where life is not only sustainable but regenerative; a world where we focus on potential and where individual contributions are aligned with the greater good, living in harmony with the natural rhythm of our bodies and the beat of the Earth.”

Earthbeat is a completely zero-waste event where participants bring their own reusable plates, cutlery, cups and bottles, no consumables on-site and nothing is served in any type of single use or compostable consumable.

A full list of music and entertainment, international speakers, workshops and healers will be released on the website over the coming months.

Earlybird tickets – SOLD OUT

Second tier tickets - $151 + BF and included camping

Link to video on google drive –

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1bYKHeYEavhaBoppedJDcpM7CEd0K_io2/view?usp=sharing

Link to photos on google drive

https://drive.google.com/open?id=1SQgvRlAvMoPyWXN7DFVapefHEkLhEJz4

ends

© Scoop Media

