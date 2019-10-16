Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Lenny Kravitz - Announces Here To Love World Tour

Wednesday, 16 October 2019, 2:22 pm
Press Release: The Publicity Machine

16 OCTOBER 201


Lenny Kravitz - Announces Here To Love World Tour is coming to NZ


For the very first time in New Zealand…

LENNY KRAVITZ ANNOUNCES HIS
HERE TO LOVE WORLD TOUR
IS COMING TO AUCKLAND IN 2020


The tour, presented by TEG Live, will be the first time Kravitz has ever toured New Zealand and he will play Auckland’s Spark Arena on Tuesday 31 March 2020.

Pre-sale tickets for Lenny Kravitz Here To Love Auckland date will be available via TEG Live from 1.00pm Monday 21 October 2019, before the general public on-sale at 11.00am Thursday 24 October 2019 from Ticketmaster.

Regarded as one of the preeminent rock musicians of our time, Lenny Kravitz has transcended genre, style, race and class over the course of a 30-year musical career.

Revelling in the soul, rock and funk influences of the '60s and '70s, this writer, producer and multi-instrumentalist has won four consecutive Grammy Awards, as well as set a record for the most wins in the Best Male Rock Vocal Performance category.

Known for his undeniable, energetic gigs, this run of shows promises to uphold his live legacy yet again. Bringing all the classic hits along with the new music from his most recent album, Raise Vibration, where Kravitz elevates the union of rock n roll, funk, blues, and soul.

Receptive to youthful inspiration, but enlightened by three decades of wisdom, Kravitz represents a powerful creative rebirth and a bold, bright, and brilliant body of work befitting of his legacy and boundless spirit.

In addition to his eleven studio albums, which have sold in excess of 40 million worldwide, this multidimensional artist has segued into film, appearing as Cinna in the box-office hits, The Hunger Games and The Hunger Games: Catching Fire. Kravitz can also be seen in the critically-acclaimed films Precious and The Butler.


LENNY KRAVITZ HERE TO LOVE NEW ZEALAND TOUR

TUESDAY 31 MARCH 2020
SPARK ARENA, AUCKLAND

TEG LIVE PRE-SALE
1.00pm Monday 21 October 2019 – 9.00am Wednesday 23 October 2019
Sign up for the pre-sale at www.teglive.com.au

GENERAL PUBLIC ON-SALE
11.00AM, THURSDAY 24 OCTOBER 2019
www.ticketmaster.co.nz

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from The Publicity Machine on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Scoop Review Of Books: 'the everrumble' by Michelle Elvy

This is Zettie’s tale from her birth date in 1965 through to her ‘passing’ at the age of 105. Yet, Zettie’s tale is our own tale, as humans still all-too-often hell-bent on destroying our environment and therefore our fellow creatures – and thus – symbiotically and inevitably – ourselves. More>>

Tuia 250: Endeavour Arrives At Tūranganui-A-Kiwa

The co-chair for Tuia 250 national commemorations says it's not a bad thing if people want to express their views, as a replica of Captain Cook's Endeavour is today set to make its way into Tūranganui-a-Kiwa... Local iwi oppose the ship's visit and have refused to do a pōhiri. More>>

ALSO:

On 7–19 October: NZ Improv Fest Turns (It Up To) Eleven

The New Zealand Improv Festival (NZIF) is celebrating eleven years by going 110%; this national festival has increased to two weeks of improvisation with guests from all over the world. More>>

ALSO:

NZ On Air: $12 Million For Stimulating Content For Tamariki

New Zealand tamariki have much to be excited about, with just under $12.5 million in funding confirmed for a raft of new screen and music content including a new daily kids quiz show. More>>

ALSO:

Master Storyteller: Author Jack Lasenby Remembered

Jack Lasenby died on Friday, aged 88. He was the author of children's books, novels, and short stories. He was the winner of numerous awards, including the Prime Minister's award for Literary Achievement in 2014. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 