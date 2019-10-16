Simon Bridges Koru Care NZ fundraising dinner on Trade Me

16 October 2019

The Hon Simon Bridges MP is supporting Koru Care NZ and the three Bay of Plenty children participating in its 2019 programme by being the Trade Me “item” for two people to have dinner with.

“This dinner for two people is with the Hon Simon Bridges MP and will be held at Parliament or in Tauranga,” says its 14-year old organiser, James Broome-Isa.

“If it is in Wellington or Tauranga, there’s always a chance that the Bay of Plenty Todd’s [McClay and Muller] may briefly drop by making it Simon Bridges and the Todd’s!

“I am really pleased that Mr Bridges agreed because it will help Koru Care NZ to make dreams come true for sick and disabled children from Bay of Plenty. Koru Care NZ offers children who’ve drawn the short straw an experience of a lifetime.

“This includes trips and events around New Zealand as well as to Australia and Disneyland; the Disneyland trip taking off this weekend. As children travel with medically trained caregivers, you can imagine the effort and cost involved to create priceless memories.

“So, what’s on Trade Me is a three-course dinner for two people with Mr Bridges as the Member of Parliament for Tauranga. This will either be held at Parliament’s Bellamys Restaurant, at a restaurant in Tauranga but there’s also potential for it to be held in Auckland too.

“As Trade Me is kindly waiving their listing and auction fees and with the dinner being paid for separately, every dollar raised will go to Koru Care NZ.

“Koru Care NZ is such a good cause. It has helped me out and I wanted to give something back in return. Having met the Members of Parliament who have been involved in the three Koru Care dinner auctions I have organised, I have been blown away by their generosity.

“Members of Parliament do care, which is why I hope people will really take the opportunity to bid on this final auction with the Hon Simon Bridges MP,” James finished by saying.



Click here for the Hon Simon Bridges Auction Link and the auction closes at 12.00pm (midday) on Saturday, 26 October 2019.

About the Hon Simon Bridges MP Koru Care NZ dinner

The Hon Simon Bridges MP has kindly agreed to host a dinner for two people at Parliament, Wellington (Bellamys by Logan Brown) or in Tauranga (venue to be confirmed) or, potentially, in Auckland (venue to be confirmed). He has kindly agreed to do this fundraising dinner in his capacity as the Member of Parliament for Tauranga.

As Trade Me are kindly waiving their usual fees, and the dinner being paid for separately, all proceeds will go to the charity Koru Care NZ, which for over 35-years, has helped bring dreams alive for kids who have drawn the short straw. In some cases, they have cancer, kidney disease or heart problems, in other cases they have lost the use of their limbs or have serious congenital abnormalities. In 2019, three children from Bay of Plenty are participating in the Koru Care NZ programme.

About the dinner being auctioned:

The dinner will be a three-course dinner for two persons with the Hon Simon Bridges MP at Bellamys by Logan Brown within Parliament in Wellington, or in Tauranga (or potentially Auckland). Depending on timing, the Hon Todd McClay MP (Rotorua) and Todd Muller MP (Bay of Plenty) may briefly drop by if the venue is Wellington. The focus of the dinner is with the Hon Simon Bridges MP.

The auction winner will need to arrange a mutually agreeable date and time with his office. In Wellington, this will be during a Parliamentary sitting week (Tuesday or Wednesday evening between 6pm and 7.30pm). For Tauranga (or Auckland), this will be organised around a suitable time in Mr Bridges diary; most likely during a recess week.

About Koru Care NZ:

Koru Care NZ is a registered charity and makes dreams come true for sick and disabled kids. It is well known for delivering dreams in the form of memorable overseas trips including to California and the Gold Coast. Both are the dream destinations and each group consist of 26 children and 15 volunteer caregivers. Your support will help meet the many costs. The USA trip is 2 weeks in duration and the Gold Coast is for 8 days. The children that participate on the Koru Care Gold Coast Adventure are generally chosen as they are too ill to handle the long-distance travel to California or the long days that this trip has. Closer to home, Koru Care NZ puts on events for the children with its annual pantomime and Christmas Harbour Cruise and picnic. Koru Care NZ also provides grants for the cost of flights for children that require medical treatment overseas that is not available in New Zealand.



