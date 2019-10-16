Karaka ruled out of second Constellation Cup Test

Silver Ferns defender Phoenix Karaka has been ruled out of tonight’s second Constellation Cup Test against the Australian Diamonds with a mild concussion.

Karaka will miss the match as a precaution as her recovery continues to be monitored closely ahead of the Australian leg of the series.

Meanwhile, Gina Crampton comes back into the game day 12 after missing Sunday’s opener with a knee injury and Whitney Souness remains with the team.

Test two of the Constellation Cup, played as part of the Cadbury Netball Series, gets underway at Spark Arena in Auckland from 7.30pm tonight with live coverage on Sky Sport 3 and delayed on Prime.

Silver Ferns team – Second Constellation Cup Test

Karin Burger

Gina Crampton

Ameliaranne Ekenasio

Maria Folau

Laura Langman

Bailey Mes

Katrina Rore

Shannon Saunders

Te Paea Selby-Rickit

Michaela Sokolich-Beatson

Whitney Souness

Jane Watson



