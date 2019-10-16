Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Karaka ruled out of second Constellation Cup Test

Wednesday, 16 October 2019, 4:11 pm
Press Release: Netball New Zealand

Silver Ferns defender Phoenix Karaka has been ruled out of tonight’s second Constellation Cup Test against the Australian Diamonds with a mild concussion.

Karaka will miss the match as a precaution as her recovery continues to be monitored closely ahead of the Australian leg of the series.

Meanwhile, Gina Crampton comes back into the game day 12 after missing Sunday’s opener with a knee injury and Whitney Souness remains with the team.

Test two of the Constellation Cup, played as part of the Cadbury Netball Series, gets underway at Spark Arena in Auckland from 7.30pm tonight with live coverage on Sky Sport 3 and delayed on Prime.

Silver Ferns team – Second Constellation Cup Test

Karin Burger
Gina Crampton
Ameliaranne Ekenasio
Maria Folau
Laura Langman
Bailey Mes
Katrina Rore
Shannon Saunders
Te Paea Selby-Rickit
Michaela Sokolich-Beatson
Whitney Souness
Jane Watson

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Netball New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Scoop Review Of Books: 'the everrumble' by Michelle Elvy

This is Zettie’s tale from her birth date in 1965 through to her ‘passing’ at the age of 105. Yet, Zettie’s tale is our own tale, as humans still all-too-often hell-bent on destroying our environment and therefore our fellow creatures – and thus – symbiotically and inevitably – ourselves. More>>

Tuia 250: Endeavour Arrives At Tūranganui-A-Kiwa

The co-chair for Tuia 250 national commemorations says it's not a bad thing if people want to express their views, as a replica of Captain Cook's Endeavour is today set to make its way into Tūranganui-a-Kiwa... Local iwi oppose the ship's visit and have refused to do a pōhiri. More>>

ALSO:

On 7–19 October: NZ Improv Fest Turns (It Up To) Eleven

The New Zealand Improv Festival (NZIF) is celebrating eleven years by going 110%; this national festival has increased to two weeks of improvisation with guests from all over the world. More>>

ALSO:

NZ On Air: $12 Million For Stimulating Content For Tamariki

New Zealand tamariki have much to be excited about, with just under $12.5 million in funding confirmed for a raft of new screen and music content including a new daily kids quiz show. More>>

ALSO:

Master Storyteller: Author Jack Lasenby Remembered

Jack Lasenby died on Friday, aged 88. He was the author of children's books, novels, and short stories. He was the winner of numerous awards, including the Prime Minister's award for Literary Achievement in 2014. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 