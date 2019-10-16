Karaka ruled out of second Constellation Cup Test
Silver Ferns defender Phoenix Karaka has been ruled out of tonight’s second Constellation Cup Test against the Australian Diamonds with a mild concussion.
Karaka will miss the match as a precaution as her recovery continues to be monitored closely ahead of the Australian leg of the series.
Meanwhile, Gina Crampton comes back into the game day 12 after missing Sunday’s opener with a knee injury and Whitney Souness remains with the team.
Test two of the Constellation Cup, played as part of the Cadbury Netball Series, gets underway at Spark Arena in Auckland from 7.30pm tonight with live coverage on Sky Sport 3 and delayed on Prime.
Silver Ferns team – Second Constellation Cup Test
Karin Burger
Gina Crampton
Ameliaranne Ekenasio
Maria Folau
Laura Langman
Bailey Mes
Katrina Rore
Shannon Saunders
Te Paea Selby-Rickit
Michaela Sokolich-Beatson
Whitney Souness
Jane Watson