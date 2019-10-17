Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

The Countdown is on! Icehouse Sell Out in Auckland!

Thursday, 17 October 2019, 9:09 am
Press Release: NicNak Media

The official countdown is now on for the return to New Zealand of one of Australia’s most iconic bands, ICEHOUSE.

The incredible chart-toppers - fronted by the legendary Iva Davies- are playing at Aotea Centre in Auckland on Thursday, March 5 and Selwyn Sounds in Lincoln, Christchurch on Saturday, March 7.

Tickets to the Auckland show are now SOLD OUT with Christchurch expected to follow shortly. Get tickets for Christchurch HERE

The 2020 shows mark the 40th anniversary of the band’s first singles ‘Can’t Help Myself’ and ‘We Can Get Together’ and their debut album ICEHOUSE.

The ICEHOUSE album became the highest selling debut album by an Australian band - holding the record well into the 1990s and setting the band up for a succession of winning singles and records, including their second album PRIMITIVE MAN, which contained the classic anthem ‘Great Southern Land’ and the hit single ‘Hey Little Girl’.

After two further albums and a succession of international hits including European favourite 'No Promises' the MAN OF COLOURS album debuted in 1987 and took ICEHOUSE to truly worldwide success with smash hits ‘Electric Blue’ and ‘Crazy’.

With eight x top 10 albums and more than 30 x top 40 singles, including tens of millions of sales, ICEHOUSE is undoubtedly one of Australasia’s most successful and popular acts. The band has continued to tour and, in 2017, celebrated 40 years of performing live with a massive national Australian tour and dates in New Zealand.

Consummate performers - and with singer, songwriter, lead guitarist and lead vocalist Iva Davies still the creative heart and driving force - ICEHOUSE is a band not to be missed.

Watch incredible ICEHOUSE live footage from 40 Years Live Roche Estate HERE and listen to ICEHOUSE: IN CONCERT (LIVE) HERE.

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from NicNak Media on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Scoop Review Of Books: 'the everrumble' by Michelle Elvy

This is Zettie’s tale from her birth date in 1965 through to her ‘passing’ at the age of 105. Yet, Zettie’s tale is our own tale, as humans still all-too-often hell-bent on destroying our environment and therefore our fellow creatures – and thus – symbiotically and inevitably – ourselves. More>>

Tuia 250: Endeavour Arrives At Tūranganui-A-Kiwa

The co-chair for Tuia 250 national commemorations says it's not a bad thing if people want to express their views, as a replica of Captain Cook's Endeavour is today set to make its way into Tūranganui-a-Kiwa... Local iwi oppose the ship's visit and have refused to do a pōhiri. More>>

ALSO:

On 7–19 October: NZ Improv Fest Turns (It Up To) Eleven

The New Zealand Improv Festival (NZIF) is celebrating eleven years by going 110%; this national festival has increased to two weeks of improvisation with guests from all over the world. More>>

ALSO:

NZ On Air: $12 Million For Stimulating Content For Tamariki

New Zealand tamariki have much to be excited about, with just under $12.5 million in funding confirmed for a raft of new screen and music content including a new daily kids quiz show. More>>

ALSO:

Master Storyteller: Author Jack Lasenby Remembered

Jack Lasenby died on Friday, aged 88. He was the author of children's books, novels, and short stories. He was the winner of numerous awards, including the Prime Minister's award for Literary Achievement in 2014. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 