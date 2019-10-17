The Countdown is on! Icehouse Sell Out in Auckland!

The official countdown is now on for the return to New Zealand of one of Australia’s most iconic bands, ICEHOUSE.

The incredible chart-toppers - fronted by the legendary Iva Davies- are playing at Aotea Centre in Auckland on Thursday, March 5 and Selwyn Sounds in Lincoln, Christchurch on Saturday, March 7.

Tickets to the Auckland show are now SOLD OUT with Christchurch expected to follow shortly. Get tickets for Christchurch HERE

The 2020 shows mark the 40th anniversary of the band’s first singles ‘Can’t Help Myself’ and ‘We Can Get Together’ and their debut album ICEHOUSE.

The ICEHOUSE album became the highest selling debut album by an Australian band - holding the record well into the 1990s and setting the band up for a succession of winning singles and records, including their second album PRIMITIVE MAN, which contained the classic anthem ‘Great Southern Land’ and the hit single ‘Hey Little Girl’.

After two further albums and a succession of international hits including European favourite 'No Promises' the MAN OF COLOURS album debuted in 1987 and took ICEHOUSE to truly worldwide success with smash hits ‘Electric Blue’ and ‘Crazy’.

With eight x top 10 albums and more than 30 x top 40 singles, including tens of millions of sales, ICEHOUSE is undoubtedly one of Australasia’s most successful and popular acts. The band has continued to tour and, in 2017, celebrated 40 years of performing live with a massive national Australian tour and dates in New Zealand.

Consummate performers - and with singer, songwriter, lead guitarist and lead vocalist Iva Davies still the creative heart and driving force - ICEHOUSE is a band not to be missed.

Watch incredible ICEHOUSE live footage from 40 Years Live Roche Estate HERE and listen to ICEHOUSE: IN CONCERT (LIVE) HERE.

