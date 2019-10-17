Shortland Street is Officially a TV Legend





The New Zealand Television Awards is pleased to announce local screen icon Shortland Street is the 2019 Huawei TV Legend.

This is the first time a standalone television show has been honoured with this award and it is reflective of Shortland Street’s ongoing success, its significance in New Zealand popular culture and the show’s commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Furthermore, throughout its 27-year history, Shortland Street has maintained a stellar reputation as a training ground that continues to provide an incomparable launching pad for New Zealand screen industry professionals, including both on-screen talent as well as the countless people who work behind the scenes.

The TV Legend award will be presented at the 2019 Huawei New Zealand Television Awards gala ceremony on Thursday 21st November at the Aotea Centre.

The full list of this year's New Zealand Television Awards finalists will be released on Thursday 24th October.

