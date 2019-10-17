Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Rally duo aiming for best performance at NZRC finale

Thursday, 17 October 2019, 5:28 pm
Press Release: Gillies Motorsport


It's been a while but rallying racers Andy Gillies and Nathan Pilcher are back in action this weekend for the final round of the Brian Green Property New Zealand Rally Championship - the Rally Waitomo.

The pair have undertaken an on-going development and refinement programme during the season for their ex-Chris Paddon Commercial Hire NZ Toyota Levin and currently lead Category 5B in the points chase in the 2019 New Zealand Rally Championship.

This event is the sixth and final round of the NZ Rally Championship. It's gravel-focussed, begins in Pio Pio and goes as far south as the King Country region and before heading back to Pio Pio and then north east to Otorohanga and Waitomo before concluding in Hamilton. It includes around 200km of the best gravel rally stages in the country.

It's set to be another new and challenging experience for the pair - who only had one event together before this season. Co-driver Pilcher is conscious that the gap between rounds feels a lot longer than three months.

"The seat seems strangle unfamiliar but at the same time it’s like riding a bike," laughed Pilcher. "Once you get back into it, it feels like you never left. Both Andy and myself are taking a very casual approach to this last rally trying to keep cool, calm and collected as what will be will be when it comes to the results. Given the way the points are at the moment it’s pretty much a given that if you don’t finish then you're out of the running for a good championship placing so the stakes are reasonably from that point of view. Despite that we do need to keep in perspective the limited budget we have and that we are very proud of what we have accomplished in our class."

The big gap between rounds hasn't kept the duo away from motorsport however. Far from it. "We have both been up and down the country looking after different cars," said Pilcher. "We were both on different cars for the recent Supercars event at Pukekohe and then working together at the Highlands Endurance meeting two weeks ago. It's been a long break but a much -needed one as well. Andy has also spent a lot of time on the car making sure it’s in the best possible shape leading into the final round of the NZRC."

Despite busy schedules, they have managed to make a few further refinements to their car. "I have been working hard on the car over the last couple of months doing some maintenance based work but also some performance upgrades too," added Gillies.

"Logan Davis from Davis Auto Electrical in Queenstown has helped us with a new loom. There has been a bunch of other changes too but I don’t want to give away all our secrets. Well known race engine builder and tuner Dwight Scott from Scottspeed Engines did a few long hours over the recent days to get everything into top shape and we go into the final with everything tuned to the max. It should be a lot of fun."

Gillies and Pilcher's Commercial Hire NZ Toyota Levin is also supported by ENZED, Total Lubricants, Wurth NZ, Wet&Forget, MG Minerals, Superfinishing NZ, Arrowtown Bakery, Base Contracting, Brian Scott Motors and Prestige Commercial Vehicles.


2019 New Zealand Rally Championship

1 13-14 Apr 2019 - Rally of Otago
2 4-5 May 2019 - Rally of Whangarei
3 2 Jun 2019 - Canterbury Rally
4 22 Jun 2019 - South Canterbury Rally
5 17 Aug 2019 - Rally Coromandel
6 19 Oct 2019 - Rally Waitomo

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Gillies Motorsport on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Scoop Review Of Books: 'the everrumble' by Michelle Elvy

This is Zettie’s tale from her birth date in 1965 through to her ‘passing’ at the age of 105. Yet, Zettie’s tale is our own tale, as humans still all-too-often hell-bent on destroying our environment and therefore our fellow creatures – and thus – symbiotically and inevitably – ourselves. More>>

Tuia 250: Endeavour Arrives At Tūranganui-A-Kiwa

The co-chair for Tuia 250 national commemorations says it's not a bad thing if people want to express their views, as a replica of Captain Cook's Endeavour is today set to make its way into Tūranganui-a-Kiwa... Local iwi oppose the ship's visit and have refused to do a pōhiri. More>>

ALSO:

On 7–19 October: NZ Improv Fest Turns (It Up To) Eleven

The New Zealand Improv Festival (NZIF) is celebrating eleven years by going 110%; this national festival has increased to two weeks of improvisation with guests from all over the world. More>>

ALSO:

NZ On Air: $12 Million For Stimulating Content For Tamariki

New Zealand tamariki have much to be excited about, with just under $12.5 million in funding confirmed for a raft of new screen and music content including a new daily kids quiz show. More>>

ALSO:

Master Storyteller: Author Jack Lasenby Remembered

Jack Lasenby died on Friday, aged 88. He was the author of children's books, novels, and short stories. He was the winner of numerous awards, including the Prime Minister's award for Literary Achievement in 2014. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 