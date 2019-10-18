Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Inaugural Water Safety Month kicks off

Friday, 18 October 2019, 9:17 am
Press Release: Water Safety Month

18 October 2019


Inaugural Water Safety Month kicks off - still too many people dying


New Zealand’s first Water Safety Month was launched today because too many people are dying in New Zealand waters.

Already this year 57 people have died in the water in preventable incidents*, compared to 66 in all of last year - that includes 18 recreational boaties, compared to just four in all of last year.

The Minister of Transport, Phil Twyford, joined representatives of the Safer Boating Forum in Auckland this morning as they launched the new initiative. The Forum comprises 24 boating and water safety organisations including Maritime NZ, Coastguard NZ, Surf Life Saving NZ, Water Safety NZ, Drowning Prevention Auckland, harbourmasters, the Marine Industry Association and many recreational organisations.

All the organisations – government, volunteer and sports bodies – are increasing collaboration to get water safety messages to people.

Water Safety Month is designed to get people thinking about preparing before they go in, on or around the water.
Maritime NZ will start the month with Safer Boating Week leading up to Labour Day weekend, which is when many boaties get back on the water after winter. The theme is “prep, check, know’ – prep your boat, check your gear and know the rules before getting back on the water.

There are more programmes this year than ever before to help people keep themselves safe. Some of them were on show at the launch.

Coastguard NZ has expanded its Old4New Lifejacket Upgrade, with the Old4New van visiting 63 locations around the country this summer. Maintenance and replacement is key to ensure lifejackets work when they are needed.

Surf Life Saving New Zealand says that the safest place to swim is between the red and yellow flags on a lifeguarded beach. Anyone who gets caught in a rip should remember and practice the three R’s – Relax and float, Raise your hand and Ride the rip to have the best chance of getting to safety.

Hundreds of thousands of boaties are now using small paddle craft, like kayaks and stand up paddle boards, and jet skis and the numbers are going up fast.

People using these types of craft don’t always know the risks they face. This summer there will be new pilot programmes to meet people on the beaches and provide them with simple, fun advice and help, including one by the Kiwi Association of Sea Kayakers.

Water Safety NZ will be reinforcing its message around constant active adult supervision of toddlers and small children at all times around water. This year already there have been six fatalities involving under-fives.

Water Safety NZ’s annual funding round will this year invest $2 million in drowning prevention programmes. The main focus is Water Skills for Life training in primary schools. Water Safety NZ is also investing in Māori drowning prevention and regional water safety strategies in the high risk areas of Auckland, Waikato and Bay of Plenty.

The month will end at St Mary’s Bay with Drowning Prevention Auckland running a family, have-a-go Water Safety Day with all our organisations involved.

Boating and water safety organisations will then continue their safety programmes and events through summer.

* Preventable fatalities are those where water safety sector intervention could have had an influence (for example where the victim was boating, swimming, diving) while non-preventable include events such as suicides, homicides and vehicle accidents (where water safety education and activity would not have prevented the death). (WSNZ)

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Water Safety Month on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Scoop Review Of Books: 'the everrumble' by Michelle Elvy

This is Zettie’s tale from her birth date in 1965 through to her ‘passing’ at the age of 105. Yet, Zettie’s tale is our own tale, as humans still all-too-often hell-bent on destroying our environment and therefore our fellow creatures – and thus – symbiotically and inevitably – ourselves. More>>

Tuia 250: Endeavour Arrives At Tūranganui-A-Kiwa

The co-chair for Tuia 250 national commemorations says it's not a bad thing if people want to express their views, as a replica of Captain Cook's Endeavour is today set to make its way into Tūranganui-a-Kiwa... Local iwi oppose the ship's visit and have refused to do a pōhiri. More>>

ALSO:

On 7–19 October: NZ Improv Fest Turns (It Up To) Eleven

The New Zealand Improv Festival (NZIF) is celebrating eleven years by going 110%; this national festival has increased to two weeks of improvisation with guests from all over the world. More>>

ALSO:

NZ On Air: $12 Million For Stimulating Content For Tamariki

New Zealand tamariki have much to be excited about, with just under $12.5 million in funding confirmed for a raft of new screen and music content including a new daily kids quiz show. More>>

ALSO:

Master Storyteller: Author Jack Lasenby Remembered

Jack Lasenby died on Friday, aged 88. He was the author of children's books, novels, and short stories. He was the winner of numerous awards, including the Prime Minister's award for Literary Achievement in 2014. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 