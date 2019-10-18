Showcase 2019: 30 years of Unitec Dance

Showcase 2019: 30 years of Unitec Dance

Featuring work by Michael Parmenter and Unitec alumni Malia Johnston, Katie Burton, Tamsyn Russell, Paul Young, Jared Hemopo and Eileen Witika

Unitec Dance is Turning 30

Showcase 2019 is just around the corner and this year we are celebrating 30 years of incredible teaching, learning and industry building from one of the most innovative and progressive tertiary dance programmes New Zealand has seen. From its inception in 1989 under Ali East to its current format established by Charene Griggs, Unitec dance and our Alumni have been the nucleus of the dance community in NZ.

We are especially pleased to announce that the SHOWCASE 2019 programme features a repertoire of our favourite works from the last 10 years in a show almost exclusively choreographed by Unitec Dance Alumni.

Eileen Witika will work with the full cohort of students to activate the space and welcome our audience into it, and a select cast will perform Jared Hemopo’s beautiful Panekeneke (2013), a tender duet which explores a close relationship.

Paul Young and Katie Burton reprise the dark and enigmatic Penumbra (2016), a rich work of unfolding patterns that spiral on the borders of light and dark.

Returning to us via Edinburgh, Dancer/Choreographer Tamsyn Russell will again work her magic with crowd favourite, the punch Band Solo (2017). Tamsyn’s prolific career includes dancing for renowned choreographers Michael Parmenter (NZ), Janis Claxton (SCD) and producing her own acclaimed work including Go Get 'em Kid, and Scene Stealer.

Following successful seasons of the Movement Of The Human, Meremere and the 2019 premiere of new work Owls Do Cry with Red Leap Theatre Company, Malia Johnston will reimagine the dynamic and experimental Trigger (2013) on the graduating class of 2019. Malia brings with her a wealth of experience from all corners of the dance industry and we are really excited to have Malia on board.

This year we are also pleased to welcome the return of New Zealand Dance icon Michael Parmenter who will restage his powerful 1988 work Fields of Jeopardy, a seminal piece of extreme physicality that will have you on the edge of your seat.

Prepare for a celebratory evening of dance.

14-16 November @7:30pm & 17 November @5:00pm

Raye Freedman Arts Centre, Epsom, Auckland

Tickets on sale now at iTICKET.co.nz (09) 361 1000

Buy here: https://www.iticket.co.nz/events/2019/nov/showcase-2019



ends

© Scoop Media

