Lifeguards are not babysitters’ is the message from Silver Fern Ameliaranne Ekenasio



Silver Fern Ameliaranne Ekenasio is reminding caregivers to keep an eye on their little ones at pools in the latest Poolsafe campaign.

Following three non-fatal drownings over the school holidays, the message that constant supervision saves lives is more important than ever.

As a water safety ambassador for toddlers and babies, Ameliaranne knows how important it is for parents and guardians to be in the water with their children.

“Even if there are plenty of lifeguards at a pool, putting down your cellphone and making sure there are no distractions can mean the difference between life and death. As a caregiver you should support the lifeguard by giving the kids your full attention” she said.

Tracey Prince-Puketapu, Aquatics Programme Manager at Recreation Aotearoa said “The videos are designed to remind parents and guardians that accidents can happen in seconds. We also want to encourage people to hop in the water and have fun with their kids.”

Recreation Aotearoa delivers the Poolsafe programme with Water Safety NZ, providing a way of assessing public pools to ensure that their operations and facilities are safe. Currently, over 150 public pools in New Zealand are members of the scheme.

