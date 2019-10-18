Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Classic Car NZ First for WoW 2020

Friday, 18 October 2019, 12:08 pm
Press Release: Warbirds Over Wanaka

Warbirds Over Wanaka International Airshow has announced a New Zealand first for classic car enthusiasts.

The Airshow will feature a display of the best of the best classic American cars from the Golden Era of the 1920s and 30s including two rare Duesenbergs on display alongside each together for the first time in this country.

One of the Duesenbergs, a 1934 model J, has been on show at the Warbirds and Wheels Museum at Wanaka airport for the past few years. It will be joined at the airshow by a second Duesenberg which recently arrived in the country.

The Classic Car display is being put together by Robert Duncan from Warbirds and Wheels and he’s promising a stunning line up of some of the very best classic American cars in this country.

“For guys like me having two Duesenbergs on show together is going to be pretty special. We’ll also have some other immaculate examples of Packards and Buicks, along with a recently imported and rare Stutz,” says Robert.

Warbirds Over Wanaka International Airshow is being held at Wanaka Airport on April 10th, 11th and 12th next year. For more information and tickets go to www.warbirdsoverwanaka.com


