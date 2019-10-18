Legendary cycling brothers finally have their stories told..



The Swart Brothers: Jack and Stephen by Russell Jones is the latest book in the New Zealand Cycling Legends series. To be published early November, it is a homegrown story of two legendary cyclists, told for the first time.

Jack and Stephen took their bikes from the Waikato backroads to the world stage. Older brother Jack had a taste for winning, and when he saw a domestique drag another cyclist up a hill he knew that joining a professional team was not for him. The hardworking ‘blonde-haired giant’ ruled the North Island’s multi-stage tours and gained two Commonwealth Games medals along with an impressive collection of national titles.

Stephen, 11 years his junior, took a different path. His professional career won him a range of national and international titles, but led him into a dangerous doping culture. He was one of the first to blow the whistle, outing himself, and former teammate Lance Armstrong. Until the truth came out, Stephen’s name was dragged through the mud, especially by Armstrong, and in 2012 he was recognised as New Zealand Herald’s New Zealander of the Year for his unflinching honesty.

ends





© Scoop Media

