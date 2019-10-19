TAB Fast Facts - Big Bets on the Finals

19 October 2019

Typhoon Hagibis caused some upset last weekend, as we saw a few highly anticipated games cancelled in its wake. But no typhoon can rock Kiwi’s faith in the All Blacks, with some massive bets placed on our boys to take out the tournament, including one punter putting $100,000 on New Zealand to beat Ireland tonight.



BIG BETS THIS WEEK

• $100,000 Head to Head bet on New Zealand to beat Ireland, with NZ odds sitting at $1.19.

• On Monday, one punter put a $50,000 bet on All Blacks to win the tournament at $2.25 - third bet of this size placed on the All Blacks so far in this tournament.

• Another punter has put down $20,000 on NZ to win the Rugby World Cup, at $2.20.



TAB’s promotion ‘Place a $30 To Score A Try bet on any Rugby World Cup match, and receive a $5 bonus bet for every try in the match’ continues to be well backed.



TAB TRY TIME

• 249 tries have been scored across 40 matches and Kiwis have placed more than 120,000 Try Time bets on the tournament so far.

• TAB have given away more than $4 million in bonus bets to punters.

• TAB have given away more than $4 million in bonus bets to punters.



WHO TO BACK THIS WEEKEND

11:15pm: New Zealand v Ireland

• Fan favourites Sevu Reece and Beauden Barrett are in the running for the opening try.

o Sevu Reece ($2.00): Is the favourite in this market for a reason. Has four tries in his last four All Blacks tests and scored 29 tries in 25 games for Waikato and the Crusaders last season

o Beauden Barrett ($2.20): Has 10 tries in the black jersey in his last 18 games and his all-time record stands at a very respectable 34 in 80 games. Crossed the chalk in his last RWC match and is a good shout to do so again from fullback.



TOURNAMENT OUTRIGHT WINNER

• 70% of all bets is on the All Blacks - more than two in three Kiwis think that the ABs can win. There is more than ten times the money on the next best backed team - South Africa.

• The All Blacks’ odds to win the tournament started at $2.37 after their initial draw with South Africa during the Spark Rugby Championships.

• This went down to $2.10 once Kiwi’s faith in the team was restored, after their win over South Africa in their first game of the tournament

• The odds will fluctuate while our bookies assess each team’s performances, but currently sit at $2.20 - currently punters can more than double their money!

• The odds of the ABs to meet South Africa in the final is $2.63.

• Current odds to win the tournament below:

• All Blacks $2.20

• South Africa $4.20

• England $5.50

• Wales $10.00

• Ireland $17.00

• France $23.00

• Australia $23.00

• Japan $41.00



TAB TIPPING

• 6 players are still vying for the top spot on the TAB Tipping Leadership Board with 39 out of 40 picks correct.

• We have over 18,000 players.

• Still $75k in Bonus Bets to giveaway.

• Still $75k in Bonus Bets to giveaway.



