Spark Sport quarter final one update

Spark Sport can confirm that the streaming service for the first quarter final match between Australia v England has performed well with no technical or capacity issues from our end.

The audience for the England vs Australia quarter final reached a new record for Spark Sport. As expected, there was a very small percentage of customers with individual issues relating to their broadband connection, in home set up or devices. The volume of individual customer issues was much lower than for previous matches with high audiences.

We are disappointed for any customers who have a poor viewing experience and our care teams have been helping them troubleshoot as much as we can, regardless of the nature of the particular issue. Customers experiencing issues are encouraged to to get in touch with our Care teams (help.sparksport.co.nz or 0800 792 787).

England beat our Trans-Tasman rivals, Australia, 40-16.



