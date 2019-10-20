Spark Sport quarter final two update

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Sunday, 20 October 2019, 10:15 am
Press Release: Spark

Spark Sport is pleased to confirm that the streaming service for both of Saturday night’s matches, between Australia v England and New Zealand v Ireland, performed well with no technical or capacity issues from our end.

The night’s matches attracted the two highest audiences on the Spark Sport platform to date.

There was a very small percentage of customers with individual issues relating to their broadband connection, in-home set up or devices. The volume of individual customers contacting our care channels was much lower than for major matches earlier in the tournament, despite the audience being higher.

We are disappointed to hear that there are still some customers having a poor viewing experience and our care teams want to help as much as we can, regardless of the nature of the issue. Customers experiencing issues are encouraged to get in touch with our care teams (help.sparksport.co.nz or 0800 792 787).

