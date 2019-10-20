ACES near full strength for Stags clash

Sunday 20 October 2019

The Auckland ACES name an experienced line-up to take on the Central Stags in the opening round of the Plunket Shield starting tomorrow.

BLACKCAPS duo Martin Guptill and Jeet Raval are set to feature at the top of the order.

Kyle Jamieson, fresh from his return home from Canterbury, is in line to make his debut for the ACES.

ACES Coach, Heinrich Malan is pleased to have most of his players available for selection as he names his first squad.

"It's nice to have the opportunity to pick an almost full-strength squad from the outset."

"From a batting point of view, this side has some consistent performers and it would be great to see them start on a high."

"The bowling group is raring to go and this could be the season a few of our guys push for higher honours."

While Malan knows his former side will provide a great test for the ACES, he is excited for the play to get underway.

"To play against the reigning champion Central Stags first up is an exciting prospect to see where we are."

The ACES square off with the Stags this Monday; first ball 10:30 am.

MATCH DETAILS:

Auckland ACES v Central Stags

Monday 21-24 October

Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland

10:30 am

Auckland ACES

Robert O'Donnell (c)

Jamie Brown

Mark Chapman

Martin Guptill

Ben Horne

Kyle Jamieson

Ben Lister

Matt McEwan

Glenn Phillips

Jeet Raval

Sean Solia

Will Somerville

