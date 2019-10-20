ACES near full strength for Stags clash
The Auckland ACES name an experienced line-up to take on the Central Stags in the opening round of the Plunket Shield starting tomorrow.
BLACKCAPS duo Martin Guptill and Jeet Raval are set to feature at the top of the order.
Kyle Jamieson, fresh from his return home from Canterbury, is in line to make his debut for the ACES.
ACES Coach, Heinrich Malan is pleased to have most of his players available for selection as he names his first squad.
"It's nice to have the opportunity to pick an almost full-strength squad from the outset."
"From a batting point of view, this side has some consistent performers and it would be great to see them start on a high."
"The bowling group is raring to go and this could be the season a few of our guys push for higher honours."
While Malan knows his former side will provide a great test for the ACES, he is excited for the play to get underway.
"To play against the reigning champion Central Stags first up is an exciting prospect to see where we are."
The ACES square off with the Stags this Monday; first ball 10:30 am.
Auckland ACES v Central Stags
Monday 21-24 October
Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland
10:30 am
Auckland ACES
Robert O'Donnell (c)
Jamie Brown
Mark Chapman
Martin Guptill
Ben Horne
Kyle Jamieson
Ben Lister
Matt McEwan
Glenn Phillips
Jeet Raval
Sean Solia
Will Somerville
