Students and Charities to Benefit from $1 Million Fund

20 October 2019



Thousands of Auckland school students are among those set to benefit from grants which will see $1million allocated to community organisations which help a range of health; cultural, environment, education and other causes.

An online platform has been opened which allows Kiwis to vote for the charities and groups they feel are most deserving of funding to benefit their local community. Anyone can vote for the cause of their choice each day, with $5 provided by the fund for every vote cast.

More than 300,000 visitors are expected to visit the site in the coming weeks to cast their vote.

Fifty-seven projects were chosen to receive funding from 167 charitable applicants with local schools making up around two-thirds of the finalists selected.

While the most common use of the grants is the development of new playgrounds and shaded areas for school students, the applications were received from a diverse range of causes which include smart pest control traps that can send an alert when they have been triggered, funding for native tree planting and bird habitats, and support for those living with asthma.

Simon Wickham CEO of ‘The Trusts’ West Auckland says the million-dollar initiative is an example of how the model is able to support charities while at the same time provide a model for the retail sale of alcohol with better community outcomes.

“Most of the profits from liquor sales around the country are retained by store owners or overseas shareholders.

“Under our model, millions of dollars from the proceeds of our retail & hospitality operations and investments are retained in this community-owned social enterprise and returned to the community both now and in the future.”

“Many of the beneficiaries from these grants could not have otherwise been able to secure funding from other sources,” he says.

The causes were chosen by a panel which included Sir Bob Harvey, Linda Vagana and members of the Portage and Waitakere Licensing Trusts.

Anyone can register one vote each day at milliondollarmission.co.nz until $1m of funding has been distributed.

The 57 charities/groups vying for donations include: Hobsonville Point Primary School, Flanshaw Road School, Liston College, Whenuapai School, Asthma New Zealand Incorporated - Auckland Region, Silver Fern MotorSport Charitable Trust, Hobsonville School, Henderson South School, Rutherford Primary School, Green Bay School, Massey Primary School, Edmonton Primary School, Rudolf Steiner Schools (Titirangi) Trust , Laingholm Primary School, Auckland Kindergarten Association, Kelston Primary School, Rosebank School, Avondale Primary School, Konini School, LovingCare Kindergarten, Titirangi Playcentre, Summerland Primary School, Ranui School, Waitakere Primary School, Piha Surf Life Saving Club Incorporated, Waitakere Workers Educational Association trading as WEST: West Auckland Enterprise Skills and Training, Henderson High School, Bellyful West Auckland (Bellyful NZ Trust), Road Safety Education Limited, Sport Waitakere, Glendene School, Piha Volunteer Fire Brigade, St Paul's School, St Dominic's Catholic College, Te Kohanga Reo o te Marae o Hoani Waititi, SCOW, Swanson Playcentre, Oratia School, Matipo Primary School, Woodlands Park School, Laingholm Baptist Church, Glen Eden Athletic and Harriers Inc, Red Leap Theatre Charitable Trust Board, Diving Waitakere - The Auckland Diving Community Trust, The Whau River Catchment Trust, Waitakere Chinese Association, Bay Roskill Sports Club, Auckland Climbing Youth Development Club Incorporated, Massey Amateur Swimming Club, Kelston Community Hub, New Zealand Bird Rescue Charitable Trust, Waitakere Hindi Language and Cultural School, Te Kura Kaupapa Maori O Hoani Waititi Marae, Just Move Charitable Health Trust, Waitemata Table Tennis, West City Band, Inc. and Waitakere Auckland Brass Band.

