Drax Project announce Summer tour!

Monday, 21 October 2019, 9:15 am
Press Release: NicNak Media

Drax Project are embarking on their biggest summer tour yet! And the Kiwi pop sensations are taking a top-notch line-up of emerging New Zealand talent along for the ride.

Presented by The Edge and Eccles Entertainment, the Drax Project Summer Tour 2019 / 2020 will kick off in Riwaka on Saturday, December 28, before winding its way through some of New Zealand’s hottest holiday spots and ending with a bang on Friday, January 10 in Havelock North.

The tour also takes in Summer hot-spots Whitianga, Oakura, and Mt Maunganui.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday October 29 at 12.00pm from ticketmaster.co.nz

Drax Project will bring some of New Zealand’s hottest new acts along for the ride with special guests for the tour announced soon.

Exciting up-and-comers Foley, eleven7four, LA WOMEN, Niko Walters and Paige will take turns at joining Drax Project at various spots on the tour. See full list of venues and support acts below. Note: some shows are R18 and others are all ages.

After a whirlwind few years, which has taken their music to the top of the charts and around the globe, Drax Project are without question, one of the hottest tickets in music right now.

Their recently-released self-titled debut album has dominated the airwaves and Spotify, with smash hits such as ‘Woke Up Late’ feat Hailee Steinfeld; ‘Catching Feelings’ feat. SIX60; ‘All This Time’ and ‘Toto’.

While studying jazz at college in Wellington, Drax Project - Shaan Singh (vocals, saxophone), Matt Beachen (drums), Sam Thomson (bass), and Ben O’Leary (guitar) - took what they learned in class and applied it to another pursuit, making pop their own. The group gained a following after re-working vocal hooks of famous pop songs into saxophone licks. Their cover of Kimbra's track, ‘Goldmine’ went viral and caught the attention of an influential producer, giving acclaim to the newly-introduced group.

The band has performed across the globe supporting the likes of Ed Sheeran in New Zealand, Christina Aguilera on the European leg of The X Tour as well as standout performances at Rolling Stone's Coachella party.

Drax Project are an unstoppable musical force and this is a tour not to be missed!

The Edge and Eccles Entertainment presents:
Drax Project summer tour 2019/2020 with special guests!


Saturday, December 28 - Cooks Reserve, Riwaka (R18)
- TICKETS
w/ Foley

Sunday, December 29 - Coroglen Tavern, Whitianga (R18)
- TICKETS
w/ eleven7four

Friday, January 3 - Butlers Reef, Oakura (R18)
- TICKETS
w/ Niko Walters

Sunday, January 5 - Soper Reserve, Mt Maunganui (R18)
- TICKETS
w/ Paige and LA WOMEN

Friday, January 10 - Black Barn Vineyards, Havelock North
(all ages, licensed)
- TICKETS
w/ Paige

Tickets to all shows on sale Tuesday October 29 at 12.00pm from ticketmaster.co.nz


And catch Drax Project with SIX60:
Saturday, January 25 - Lower Hutt Recreation Ground, Wellington
- SIX60 concert (all ages)
w/ support from Drax Project, Mitch James and Paige.
Get tickets here.

Saturday, February 8 - Mystery Creek Events Centre, Hamilton
- SIX60 concert (all ages)
w/ support from Drax Project, SACHI, Kings and Foley.
Get tickets here.

