Tim Triumphs at Worlds

Monday, 21 October 2019, 9:25 am
Press Release: Equestrian Sports New Zealand


Tim Price has added another top trophy to the cabinet with a win in the in the CCIYH3*-L for seven-year-olds at the FEI Eventing World Breeding Championships at Mondial du Lion in France.
There is always plenty of interest in the champs as it is often where the stars of tomorrow start to shine.

Riding Happy Boy Tim quietly made his way up through the field to finish on his dressage score of 30.1 penalty points in the 67-strong field. He came into the final phase in eighth position but as one of just two faultless rounds, he topped the leaderboard.

“It was obviously very unexpected to climb the leaderboard quite to that level but I did have a lot of faith in his jumping ability,” he said of the black gelding is by Indoctro out of W Amelusina 17 (by Odermuser).

In very challenging ground conditions, Happy Boy showed his class. “He is a good deliberate jumper and really loves his jumping.” The combination had notched a personal best with their 30.1 penalty point dressage score and backed it up with perfect cross country and showjumping phases.
“He woke up today really well and healthy and I was up for the challenge of being one of the few clears inside the top 10. It was really cool and exciting to see him keep climbing and great for his owners, long-time supporter Susan Lamb and Therese Miller.”

Susan has always had a lot of lovely young horses over the years, competing in the Burghley Young Event Horse and at Le Lion, among other events, and this was something she had wanted to achieve.

“He has always been a bit of a cheeky chappy and it was great that we have been able to put it all together.” Tim felt the adverse conditions had worked in their favour. “It has always been subject to the conditions,” he said. “It is often quite deep going in the showjumping and not a lot of clear rounds typically, so we were able to benefit from that kind of situation. I am really pleased.”

Just six of the 53 combinations in the showjumping went clear and inside time, and only two of those in the top 10.

In the CCIYH2*-L for six-year-olds, Jesse Campbell and Global Candy Boy finished on their 33.4 penalty point dressage score to place seventh. Caroline Powell added four penalties with both Greenacres Special Cavalier and Rock Midnight to finish in 17thand 22ndrespectively. The class was won by Piggy French (GBR) aboard Cooley Lancer on 26.7.

The horse details –
Happy boy – owned by Susan Lamb and Therese Miller
Global Candy Boy – owned by Fiona and Jessica Acheson
Greenacres Special Cavalier – owned by Chris Mann
Rock Midnight – owned by Chris Mann

WHAT: Mondial du Lion – FEI Eventing World Breeding Championship
WHERE: Le Lion d’Angers, France
WHEN: October 16-20, 2019
MORE INFO: https://www.mondialdulion.com/en/

