Kapiti Teenage Author launches fourth book



Kapiti’s award winning teenage author, Ben Spies, is launching his fourth book next month. Ben, who recently won a bronze medal at the Moonbeam Children’s Book Award in the United States, has written three highly acclaimed children’s books. His much awaited fourth book ‘2020’ is a science fiction novel and tackles the topic of climate change from a child’s perspective.

Ben’s passion for writing led him to become a published author at the age of nine with his first book, ‘Weirdo’. ‘The Magic Pencil’ followed soon after at age ten, and ‘The World of Greek Mythology’ at age eleven. Ben is thirteen years old now and is already planning his fifth book.

Ben puts his success down to his age. “I’m a teenager and I know what kids love to read and what makes them laugh. I think that’s why my books have been so popular with other children.”

This has been echoed by reviewers of his last book, ‘The World of Greek Mythology’. The NZ Booksellers Association’s reviewer Rachel Moore says, “Spies writes in a lively, fast-paced style, with lots of jokes and asides to his readers. He knows his audience well”. Alex Mitcalfe from NZ Reviews of Books writes, “The tone throughout is generally light, with a fair sparkling of humour. Spies tells jokes with far greater class than most adult writers for the upper-primary market.”

As a result of Ben’s prolific writing, his parents, Renata and Robert Spies from Raumati, have started an independent publishing company, Spies Publishing, which publishes the work of young authors. Ben hopes his writing will inspire other children to follow in his footsteps. “I’ve always loved reading and writing and I hope that some kid out there reads this and thinks, ‘Wow, I want to do that too!’”

‘2020’ will be officially released on the 26th of October and there will be two book launches to celebrate the event. It will be launched by Wellington children's author Helen Vivienne Fletcher on the 9th of November, at the Raumati South Hall in the Kapiti Coast at 3pm. And on the 16th of November at the Children's Bookshop in Kilbirnie, Wellington, at 5.30pm, there will be a combined book launch with author Isa Pearl Ritchie who will be launching ‘Awa and the Dreamrealm’, her first book for young people. Everyone is welcome and you can RSVP to books@thechildrensbookshop.co.nz.

‘2020’ is available from bookstores nationwide or online from Amazon, Book Depository or Ben's website: www.spiespublishing.co.nz

© Scoop Media

