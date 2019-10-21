Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Kapiti Teenage Author launches fourth book

Monday, 21 October 2019, 10:05 am
Press Release: Spies Publishing


Kapiti’s award winning teenage author, Ben Spies, is launching his fourth book next month. Ben, who recently won a bronze medal at the Moonbeam Children’s Book Award in the United States, has written three highly acclaimed children’s books. His much awaited fourth book ‘2020’ is a science fiction novel and tackles the topic of climate change from a child’s perspective.

Ben’s passion for writing led him to become a published author at the age of nine with his first book, ‘Weirdo’. ‘The Magic Pencil’ followed soon after at age ten, and ‘The World of Greek Mythology’ at age eleven. Ben is thirteen years old now and is already planning his fifth book.

Ben puts his success down to his age. “I’m a teenager and I know what kids love to read and what makes them laugh. I think that’s why my books have been so popular with other children.”

This has been echoed by reviewers of his last book, ‘The World of Greek Mythology’. The NZ Booksellers Association’s reviewer Rachel Moore says, “Spies writes in a lively, fast-paced style, with lots of jokes and asides to his readers. He knows his audience well”. Alex Mitcalfe from NZ Reviews of Books writes, “The tone throughout is generally light, with a fair sparkling of humour. Spies tells jokes with far greater class than most adult writers for the upper-primary market.”

As a result of Ben’s prolific writing, his parents, Renata and Robert Spies from Raumati, have started an independent publishing company, Spies Publishing, which publishes the work of young authors. Ben hopes his writing will inspire other children to follow in his footsteps. “I’ve always loved reading and writing and I hope that some kid out there reads this and thinks, ‘Wow, I want to do that too!’”

‘2020’ will be officially released on the 26th of October and there will be two book launches to celebrate the event. It will be launched by Wellington children's author Helen Vivienne Fletcher on the 9th of November, at the Raumati South Hall in the Kapiti Coast at 3pm. And on the 16th of November at the Children's Bookshop in Kilbirnie, Wellington, at 5.30pm, there will be a combined book launch with author Isa Pearl Ritchie who will be launching ‘Awa and the Dreamrealm’, her first book for young people. Everyone is welcome and you can RSVP to books@thechildrensbookshop.co.nz.

‘2020’ is available from bookstores nationwide or online from Amazon, Book Depository or Ben's website: www.spiespublishing.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Spies Publishing on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Scoop Review Of Books: 'the everrumble' by Michelle Elvy

This is Zettie’s tale from her birth date in 1965 through to her ‘passing’ at the age of 105. Yet, Zettie’s tale is our own tale, as humans still all-too-often hell-bent on destroying our environment and therefore our fellow creatures – and thus – symbiotically and inevitably – ourselves. More>>

Tuia 250: Endeavour Arrives At Tūranganui-A-Kiwa

The co-chair for Tuia 250 national commemorations says it's not a bad thing if people want to express their views, as a replica of Captain Cook's Endeavour is today set to make its way into Tūranganui-a-Kiwa... Local iwi oppose the ship's visit and have refused to do a pōhiri. More>>

ALSO:

On 7–19 October: NZ Improv Fest Turns (It Up To) Eleven

The New Zealand Improv Festival (NZIF) is celebrating eleven years by going 110%; this national festival has increased to two weeks of improvisation with guests from all over the world. More>>

ALSO:

NZ On Air: $12 Million For Stimulating Content For Tamariki

New Zealand tamariki have much to be excited about, with just under $12.5 million in funding confirmed for a raft of new screen and music content including a new daily kids quiz show. More>>

ALSO:

Master Storyteller: Author Jack Lasenby Remembered

Jack Lasenby died on Friday, aged 88. He was the author of children's books, novels, and short stories. He was the winner of numerous awards, including the Prime Minister's award for Literary Achievement in 2014. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 